|Row
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|63
|N
|Ghost Stories
|IFC
|$11,972
|-
|1
|-
|$11,972
|$11,972
|-
|1
|2
|11
|N
|Bharat Ane Nenu
|GrtIndia
|$2,663,090
|-
|305
|-
|$8,731
|$2,663,090
|-
|1
|3
|34
|39
|The Rider
|SPC
|$71,280
|+68.7%
|9
|+6
|$7,920
|$135,615
|-
|2
|4
|37
|N
|Little Pink House
|Da.
|$68,507
|-
|9
|-
|$7,612
|$68,507
|-
|1
|5
|4
|N
|Super Troopers 2
|Fox
|$15,181,624
|-
|2,038
|-
|$7,449
|$15,181,624
|$13.5
|1
|6
|76
|N
|Le Corbeau (2018 re-issue)
|Rialto
|$6,452
|-
|1
|-
|$6,452
|$6,462
|-
|1
|7
|1
|2
|A Quiet Place
|Par.
|$20,911,809
|-36.6%
|3,808
|+219
|$5,492
|$131,270,520
|$17
|3
|8
|78
|N
|Lou Andreas-Salomé, the Audacity to be Free
|CLS
|$5,060
|-
|1
|-
|$5,060
|$5,060
|-
|1
|9
|2
|1
|Rampage (2018)
|WB (NL)
|$20,094,294
|-43.8%
|4,115
|+14
|$4,883
|$65,694,360
|$120
|2
|10
|80
|72
|Quai des Orfevres (2018 Re-issue)
|Rialto
|$4,849
|-31.9%
|1
|-
|$4,849
|$18,349
|-
|2
|11
|3
|N
|I Feel Pretty
|STX
|$16,030,218
|-
|3,440
|-
|$4,660
|$16,030,218
|$32
|1
|12
|42
|36
|Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
|KL
|$39,611
|-29.5%
|9
|+6
|$4,401
|$121,989
|-
|2
|13
|51
|48
|Zama
|Strand
|$20,786
|-20.4%
|5
|+2
|$4,157
|$63,028
|-
|2
|14
|31
|28
|Pandas
|WB
|$130,819
|+1.5%
|33
|-
|$3,964
|$622,262
|-
|3
|15
|9
|N
|Traffik
|LGF
|$3,941,338
|-
|1,046
|-
|$3,768
|$3,941,338
|-
|1
|16
|39
|60
|Bag of Marbles
|Gaum.
|$47,989
|+238.5%
|16
|+10
|$2,999
|$125,699
|-
|5
|17
|52
|55
|Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum
|WGUSA
|$20,005
|+5.2%
|7
|+5
|$2,858
|$47,555
|-
|2
|18
|40
|63
|The Endless
|WGUSA
|$47,656
|+312.9%
|17
|+14
|$2,803
|$80,833
|-
|3
|19
|21
|23
|You Were Never Really Here
|Amazon
|$511,111
|+56.8%
|183
|+132
|$2,793
|$1,187,576
|-
|3
|20
|66
|N
|Godard Mon Amour
|Cohen
|$10,994
|-
|4
|-
|$2,749
|$10,994
|-
|1
|21
|8
|6
|Black Panther
|BV
|$4,932,627
|-14.6%
|1,930
|-250
|$2,556
|$681,374,736
|-
|10
|22
|28
|34
|Lean on Pete
|A24
|$176,241
|+128.4%
|69
|+51
|$2,554
|$346,829
|-
|3
|23
|60
|61
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$12,723
|+1.3%
|5
|-13
|$2,545
|$18,089,160
|-
|22
|24
|5
|3
|Truth or Dare
|Uni.
|$7,793,425
|-58.3%
|3,068
|+39
|$2,540
|$30,268,840
|$3.5
|2
|25
|87
|N
|The Doctor from India
|Zeit.
|$2,442
|-
|1
|-
|$2,442
|$5,146
|-
|1
|26
|88
|N
|This is Our Land
|Distrib.
|$2,442
|-
|1
|-
|$2,442
|$4,965
|-
|1
|27
|6
|4
|Ready Player One
|WB
|$7,418,738
|-35.6%
|3,208
|-453
|$2,313
|$126,100,064
|-
|4
|28
|7
|5
|Blockers
|Uni.
|$6,835,145
|-36.5%
|3,134
|-284
|$2,181
|$48,102,190
|$21
|3
|29
|90
|108
|Deep Sea 3D (IMAX)
|WB
|$1,961
|+666.0%
|1
|-2
|$1,961
|$46,331,680
|-
|621
|30
|65
|78
|Keep the Change
|KL
|$11,186
|+148.7%
|6
|+2
|$1,864
|$128,012
|-
|6
|31
|50
|52
|1945
|Men.
|$23,852
|+12.8%
|13
|+1
|$1,835
|$560,195
|-
|25
|32
|91
|66
|Hitler's Hollywood
|KL
|$1,792
|-79.2%
|1
|-
|$1,792
|$25,226
|-
|2
|33
|10
|7
|Isle Of Dogs
|FoxS
|$3,461,633
|-36.8%
|1,947
|+8
|$1,778
|$24,422,171
|-
|5
|34
|13
|9
|Tyler Perry's Acrimony
|LGF
|$1,965,529
|-46.2%
|1,148
|-184
|$1,712
|$40,980,412
|-
|4
|35
|23
|19
|The Death of Stalin
|IFC
|$358,326
|-25.6%
|210
|-120
|$1,706
|$6,850,291
|-
|7
|36
|53
|56
|A Beautiful Planet
|Imax
|$19,975
|+8.8%
|12
|+3
|$1,665
|$13,903,430
|-
|104
|37
|75
|67
|But Deliver Us from Evil
|Indic.
|$6,628
|-22.5%
|4
|-2
|$1,657
|$273,752
|-
|11
|38
|93
|76
|Walk With Me
|Gathr
|$1,530
|-66.9%
|1
|-3
|$1,530
|$712,016
|-
|31
|39
|84
|88
|Big Sonia
|Argo.
|$2,951
|+6.3%
|2
|-1
|$1,476
|$206,361
|-
|23
|40
|94
|106
|Beuys
|KL
|$1,391
|+125.1%
|1
|-
|$1,391
|$59,030
|-
|14
|41
|17
|13
|Beirut
|BST
|$1,001,910
|-42.2%
|755
|-
|$1,327
|$3,853,835
|-
|2
|42
|77
|71
|Hubble 3D
|WB
|$5,253
|-28.0%
|4
|-1
|$1,313
|$52,145,605
|-
|423
|43
|14
|10
|Chappaquiddick
|ENTMP
|$1,834,181
|-40.1%
|1,455
|-190
|$1,261
|$14,289,282
|-
|3
|44
|44
|37
|Borg vs. McEnroe
|Neon
|$28,935
|-45.0%
|23
|-28
|$1,258
|$113,354
|-
|2
|45
|12
|8
|I Can Only Imagine
|RAtt.
|$2,428,761
|-41.4%
|1,994
|-579
|$1,218
|$79,392,663
|$7
|6
|46
|96
|103
|Summer in the Forest
|Abr.
|$1,128
|+77.4%
|1
|-2
|$1,128
|$25,533
|-
|5
|47
|18
|15
|A Wrinkle in Time
|BV
|$731,702
|-47.0%
|665
|-447
|$1,100
|$93,718,321
|-
|7
|48
|55
|49
|Back to Burgundy
|MBox
|$16,751
|-31.4%
|16
|-2
|$1,047
|$163,984
|-
|5
|49
|70
|N
|The Devil and Father Amorth
|Orch.
|$8,378
|-
|8
|-
|$1,047
|$8,378
|-
|1
|50
|73
|79
|Getting Grace
|Hann.
|$7,189
|+66.3%
|7
|+1
|$1,027
|$169,185
|-
|5
|51
|22
|17
|Love, Simon
|Fox
|$500,989
|-52.8%
|491
|-398
|$1,020
|$40,213,391
|$17
|6
|52
|58
|54
|BOMBSHELL: The Hedy Lamarr Story
|Zeit.
|$15,226
|-25.9%
|15
|-2
|$1,015
|$744,737
|-
|22
|53
|16
|12
|The Miracle Season
|Mirr/LD
|$1,123,854
|-49.2%
|1,122
|-585
|$1,002
|$8,829,419
|-
|3
|54
|67
|70
|Love After Love
|IFC
|$9,912
|+34.1%
|10
|+5
|$991
|$59,971
|-
|4
|55
|15
|11
|Sherlock Gnomes
|Par.
|$1,417,592
|-41.0%
|1,459
|-657
|$972
|$39,569,048
|$59
|5
|56
|49
|51
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$24,062
|+4.9%
|25
|+1
|$962
|$1,013,833
|-
|17
|57
|69
|53
|Sweet Country (2018)
|Gold.
|$8,638
|-59.0%
|9
|-15
|$960
|$58,240
|-
|3
|58
|27
|24
|Finding Your Feet
|RAtt.
|$178,909
|-36.8%
|191
|-86
|$937
|$929,306
|-
|4
|59
|26
|20
|Tomb Raider
|WB
|$281,592
|-38.9%
|303
|-199
|$929
|$56,700,036
|$94
|6
|60
|46
|58
|A Fantastic Woman
|SPC
|$25,663
|+46.2%
|28
|+5
|$917
|$1,970,615
|-
|12
|61
|29
|25
|The Leisure Seeker
|SPC
|$167,463
|-38.7%
|183
|-93
|$915
|$2,694,100
|-
|15
|62
|19
|14
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|Uni.
|$585,085
|-59.7%
|646
|-891
|$906
|$58,671,825
|$150
|5
|63
|24
|18
|Paul, Apostle of Christ
|Sony
|$331,697
|-45.8%
|377
|-204
|$880
|$17,011,816
|$5
|5
|64
|30
|26
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$148,782
|-34.2%
|169
|-40
|$880
|$173,524,478
|$84
|18
|65
|45
|45
|Itzhak
|Greenwich
|$28,732
|-5.0%
|33
|+7
|$871
|$332,594
|-
|7
|66
|61
|73
|Oh Lucy!
|FM
|$12,465
|+87.8%
|15
|+5
|$831
|$304,891
|-
|8
|67
|25
|21
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$282,493
|-27.0%
|344
|-175
|$821
|$114,276,056
|$50
|11
|68
|92
|75
|Bye Bye Germany
|FM
|$1,564
|-67.9%
|2
|-
|$782
|$10,467
|-
|2
|69
|36
|33
|Strangers: Prey at Night
|Aviron
|$68,839
|-24.3%
|90
|+29
|$765
|$24,321,146
|-
|7
|70
|83
|85
|Claire's Camera
|CGld
|$2,995
|-5.4%
|4
|+1
|$749
|$63,853
|-
|7
|71
|32
|27
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$129,076
|-30.8%
|175
|-8
|$738
|$404,134,301
|$90
|18
|72
|33
|40
|Final Portrait
|SPC
|$73,078
|+83.1%
|100
|+68
|$731
|$294,457
|-
|5
|73
|89
|92
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$2,175
|+16.3%
|3
|-4
|$725
|$29,815,821
|-
|18
|74
|41
|35
|Death Wish (2018)
|MGM
|$46,567
|-39.2%
|68
|-43
|$685
|$33,875,578
|$30
|8
|75
|102
|95
|Flower
|Orch.
|$643
|-45.7%
|1
|-3
|$643
|$327,102
|-
|6
|76
|103
|102
|The Young Karl Marx
|Orch.
|$620
|-5.3%
|1
|-1
|$620
|$121,446
|-
|9
|77
|57
|44
|Foxtrot
|SPC
|$16,080
|-51.7%
|26
|-12
|$618
|$534,939
|-
|8
|78
|54
|46
|The Post
|Fox
|$17,703
|-36.0%
|29
|-12
|$610
|$81,866,835
|$50
|18
|79
|81
|69
|Outside In
|Orch.
|$3,613
|-53.8%
|6
|-
|$602
|$64,699
|-
|4
|80
|38
|29
|God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
|PFR
|$64,197
|-47.8%
|111
|-82
|$578
|$5,554,287
|-
|4
|81
|104
|-
|Galapagos (IMAX)
|Imax
|$543
|-
|1
|-
|$543
|$18,585,693
|-
|865
|82
|86
|87
|Under the Sea 3D
|WB
|$2,587
|-10.2%
|5
|-3
|$517
|$35,801,373
|-
|480
|83
|79
|77
|Journey's End
|Good Deed
|$4,997
|+10.2%
|10
|+1
|$500
|$156,164
|-
|6
|84
|105
|97
|Apocalypsis
|Indic.
|$500
|-57.3%
|1
|-1
|$500
|$15,162
|-
|8
|85
|100
|-
|To the Arctic (IMAX)
|WB
|$990
|-
|2
|-
|$495
|$14,525,459
|-
|289
|86
|72
|65
|Ismael's Ghosts
|Magn.
|$8,105
|-22.1%
|17
|+3
|$477
|$84,345
|-
|5
|87
|74
|N
|Furious (Legend of Kolovrat)
|CARUSEL
|$6,964
|-
|15
|-
|$464
|$6,964
|-
|1
|88
|59
|43
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$13,867
|-59.6%
|30
|-18
|$462
|$63,842,519
|-
|21
|89
|35
|30
|Red Sparrow
|Fox
|$69,083
|-42.0%
|152
|-
|$454
|$46,644,711
|$69
|8
|90
|62
|50
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$12,315
|-48.7%
|28
|-13
|$440
|$54,492,082
|-
|24
|91
|48
|42
|Ferdinand
|Fox
|$24,721
|-30.6%
|57
|-28
|$434
|$84,322,735
|$111
|19
|92
|71
|57
|Gemini
|Neon
|$8,131
|-55.2%
|19
|-14
|$428
|$200,340
|-
|4
|93
|56
|47
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|Fox
|$16,575
|-39.9%
|39
|-22
|$425
|$58,018,509
|$62
|13
|94
|47
|41
|Coco
|BV
|$25,013
|-33.4%
|59
|-26
|$424
|$209,718,774
|-
|22
|95
|68
|64
|Forever My Girl
|RAtt.
|$9,293
|-16.4%
|22
|+3
|$422
|$16,363,361
|$3.5
|14
|96
|20
|16
|Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero
|FunAcad
|$579,140
|-50.3%
|1,386
|-272
|$418
|$2,253,727
|-
|2
|97
|43
|32
|Midnight Sun
|Global Road
|$36,664
|-60.7%
|90
|-161
|$407
|$9,479,823
|-
|5
|98
|106
|-
|In the Intense Now
|Icar.
|$406
|-
|1
|-
|$406
|$19,018
|-
|11
|99
|101
|-
|Souvenir
|Strand
|$786
|-
|2
|-
|$393
|$10,064
|-
|7
|100
|64
|59
|Leaning Into The Wind
|Magn.
|$11,201
|-31.0%
|29
|+2
|$386
|$338,258
|-
|7
|101
|97
|110
|Western
|CGld
|$1,119
|+631.4%
|3
|+1
|$373
|$34,215
|-
|10
|102
|98
|86
|Ramen Heads
|FB
|$1,066
|-65.1%
|3
|-
|$355
|$55,284
|-
|6
|103
|82
|89
|Born to Be Wild (IMAX)
|WB
|$3,229
|+39.1%
|10
|-
|$323
|$25,680,153
|-
|368
|104
|107
|-
|The Happys
|Indic.
|$275
|-
|1
|-
|$275
|$15,228
|-
|6
|105
|95
|83
|The Party (2017)
|RAtt.
|$1,215
|-63.3%
|5
|-9
|$243
|$734,155
|-
|10
|106
|85
|80
|Loveless (2018)
|SPC
|$2,695
|-36.2%
|12
|-
|$225
|$551,813
|-
|10
|107
|99
|90
|The Hurricane Heist
|ENTMP
|$1,058
|-49.3%
|5
|-3
|$212
|$6,110,241
|$35
|7
|108
|109
|-
|Our Blood is Wine
|MBox
|$138
|-
|1
|-
|$138
|$12,769
|-
|5
|109
|108
|107
|Journey to the South Pacific
|Imax
|$237
|-19.9%
|2
|+1
|$119
|$7,623,477
|-
|222
|110
|110
|-
|Tehran Taboo
|KL
|$96
|-
|1
|-
|$96
|$74,280
|-
|10
|111
|112
|-
|In Between
|FM
|$48
|-
|1
|-
|$48
|$107,501
|-
|16
|112
|111
|104
|Marrowbone
|Magn.
|$92
|-85.3%
|2
|-5
|$46
|$927
|-
|2
|TOTAL (112 MOVIES):
|$125,327,642
|-15.6%
|42,785
|+275
|$2,929
|