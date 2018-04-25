Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


April 20-22, 2018
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
RowTWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 63 N Ghost Stories IFC $11,972 - 1 - $11,972 $11,972 - 1
2 11 N Bharat Ane Nenu GrtIndia $2,663,090 - 305 - $8,731 $2,663,090 - 1
3 34 39 The Rider SPC $71,280 +68.7% 9 +6 $7,920 $135,615 - 2
4 37 N Little Pink House Da. $68,507 - 9 - $7,612 $68,507 - 1
5 4 N Super Troopers 2 Fox $15,181,624 - 2,038 - $7,449 $15,181,624 $13.5 1
6 76 N Le Corbeau (2018 re-issue) Rialto $6,452 - 1 - $6,452 $6,462 - 1
7 1 2 A Quiet Place Par. $20,911,809 -36.6% 3,808 +219 $5,492 $131,270,520 $17 3
8 78 N Lou Andreas-Salomé, the Audacity to be Free CLS $5,060 - 1 - $5,060 $5,060 - 1
9 2 1 Rampage (2018) WB (NL) $20,094,294 -43.8% 4,115 +14 $4,883 $65,694,360 $120 2
10 80 72 Quai des Orfevres (2018 Re-issue) Rialto $4,849 -31.9% 1 - $4,849 $18,349 - 2
11 3 N I Feel Pretty STX $16,030,218 - 3,440 - $4,660 $16,030,218 $32 1
12 42 36 Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami KL $39,611 -29.5% 9 +6 $4,401 $121,989 - 2
13 51 48 Zama Strand $20,786 -20.4% 5 +2 $4,157 $63,028 - 2
14 31 28 Pandas WB $130,819 +1.5% 33 - $3,964 $622,262 - 3
15 9 N Traffik LGF $3,941,338 - 1,046 - $3,768 $3,941,338 - 1
16 39 60 Bag of Marbles Gaum. $47,989 +238.5% 16 +10 $2,999 $125,699 - 5
17 52 55 Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum WGUSA $20,005 +5.2% 7 +5 $2,858 $47,555 - 2
18 40 63 The Endless WGUSA $47,656 +312.9% 17 +14 $2,803 $80,833 - 3
19 21 23 You Were Never Really Here Amazon $511,111 +56.8% 183 +132 $2,793 $1,187,576 - 3
20 66 N Godard Mon Amour Cohen $10,994 - 4 - $2,749 $10,994 - 1
21 8 6 Black Panther BV $4,932,627 -14.6% 1,930 -250 $2,556 $681,374,736 - 10
22 28 34 Lean on Pete A24 $176,241 +128.4% 69 +51 $2,554 $346,829 - 3
23 60 61 Call Me by Your Name SPC $12,723 +1.3% 5 -13 $2,545 $18,089,160 - 22
24 5 3 Truth or Dare Uni. $7,793,425 -58.3% 3,068 +39 $2,540 $30,268,840 $3.5 2
25 87 N The Doctor from India Zeit. $2,442 - 1 - $2,442 $5,146 - 1
26 88 N This is Our Land Distrib. $2,442 - 1 - $2,442 $4,965 - 1
27 6 4 Ready Player One WB $7,418,738 -35.6% 3,208 -453 $2,313 $126,100,064 - 4
28 7 5 Blockers Uni. $6,835,145 -36.5% 3,134 -284 $2,181 $48,102,190 $21 3
29 90 108 Deep Sea 3D (IMAX) WB $1,961 +666.0% 1 -2 $1,961 $46,331,680 - 621
30 65 78 Keep the Change KL $11,186 +148.7% 6 +2 $1,864 $128,012 - 6
31 50 52 1945 Men. $23,852 +12.8% 13 +1 $1,835 $560,195 - 25
32 91 66 Hitler's Hollywood KL $1,792 -79.2% 1 - $1,792 $25,226 - 2
33 10 7 Isle Of Dogs FoxS $3,461,633 -36.8% 1,947 +8 $1,778 $24,422,171 - 5
34 13 9 Tyler Perry's Acrimony LGF $1,965,529 -46.2% 1,148 -184 $1,712 $40,980,412 - 4
35 23 19 The Death of Stalin IFC $358,326 -25.6% 210 -120 $1,706 $6,850,291 - 7
36 53 56 A Beautiful Planet Imax $19,975 +8.8% 12 +3 $1,665 $13,903,430 - 104
37 75 67 But Deliver Us from Evil Indic. $6,628 -22.5% 4 -2 $1,657 $273,752 - 11
38 93 76 Walk With Me Gathr $1,530 -66.9% 1 -3 $1,530 $712,016 - 31
39 84 88 Big Sonia Argo. $2,951 +6.3% 2 -1 $1,476 $206,361 - 23
40 94 106 Beuys KL $1,391 +125.1% 1 - $1,391 $59,030 - 14
41 17 13 Beirut BST $1,001,910 -42.2% 755 - $1,327 $3,853,835 - 2
42 77 71 Hubble 3D WB $5,253 -28.0% 4 -1 $1,313 $52,145,605 - 423
43 14 10 Chappaquiddick ENTMP $1,834,181 -40.1% 1,455 -190 $1,261 $14,289,282 - 3
44 44 37 Borg vs. McEnroe Neon $28,935 -45.0% 23 -28 $1,258 $113,354 - 2
45 12 8 I Can Only Imagine RAtt. $2,428,761 -41.4% 1,994 -579 $1,218 $79,392,663 $7 6
46 96 103 Summer in the Forest Abr. $1,128 +77.4% 1 -2 $1,128 $25,533 - 5
47 18 15 A Wrinkle in Time BV $731,702 -47.0% 665 -447 $1,100 $93,718,321 - 7
48 55 49 Back to Burgundy MBox $16,751 -31.4% 16 -2 $1,047 $163,984 - 5
49 70 N The Devil and Father Amorth Orch. $8,378 - 8 - $1,047 $8,378 - 1
50 73 79 Getting Grace Hann. $7,189 +66.3% 7 +1 $1,027 $169,185 - 5
51 22 17 Love, Simon Fox $500,989 -52.8% 491 -398 $1,020 $40,213,391 $17 6
52 58 54 BOMBSHELL: The Hedy Lamarr Story Zeit. $15,226 -25.9% 15 -2 $1,015 $744,737 - 22
53 16 12 The Miracle Season Mirr/LD $1,123,854 -49.2% 1,122 -585 $1,002 $8,829,419 - 3
54 67 70 Love After Love IFC $9,912 +34.1% 10 +5 $991 $59,971 - 4
55 15 11 Sherlock Gnomes Par. $1,417,592 -41.0% 1,459 -657 $972 $39,569,048 $59 5
56 49 51 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $24,062 +4.9% 25 +1 $962 $1,013,833 - 17
57 69 53 Sweet Country (2018) Gold. $8,638 -59.0% 9 -15 $960 $58,240 - 3
58 27 24 Finding Your Feet RAtt. $178,909 -36.8% 191 -86 $937 $929,306 - 4
59 26 20 Tomb Raider WB $281,592 -38.9% 303 -199 $929 $56,700,036 $94 6
60 46 58 A Fantastic Woman SPC $25,663 +46.2% 28 +5 $917 $1,970,615 - 12
61 29 25 The Leisure Seeker SPC $167,463 -38.7% 183 -93 $915 $2,694,100 - 15
62 19 14 Pacific Rim Uprising Uni. $585,085 -59.7% 646 -891 $906 $58,671,825 $150 5
63 24 18 Paul, Apostle of Christ Sony $331,697 -45.8% 377 -204 $880 $17,011,816 $5 5
64 30 26 The Greatest Showman Fox $148,782 -34.2% 169 -40 $880 $173,524,478 $84 18
65 45 45 Itzhak Greenwich $28,732 -5.0% 33 +7 $871 $332,594 - 7
66 61 73 Oh Lucy! FM $12,465 +87.8% 15 +5 $831 $304,891 - 8
67 25 21 Peter Rabbit Sony $282,493 -27.0% 344 -175 $821 $114,276,056 $50 11
68 92 75 Bye Bye Germany FM $1,564 -67.9% 2 - $782 $10,467 - 2
69 36 33 Strangers: Prey at Night Aviron $68,839 -24.3% 90 +29 $765 $24,321,146 - 7
70 83 85 Claire's Camera CGld $2,995 -5.4% 4 +1 $749 $63,853 - 7
71 32 27 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $129,076 -30.8% 175 -8 $738 $404,134,301 $90 18
72 33 40 Final Portrait SPC $73,078 +83.1% 100 +68 $731 $294,457 - 5
73 89 92 Hostiles ENTMP $2,175 +16.3% 3 -4 $725 $29,815,821 - 18
74 41 35 Death Wish (2018) MGM $46,567 -39.2% 68 -43 $685 $33,875,578 $30 8
75 102 95 Flower Orch. $643 -45.7% 1 -3 $643 $327,102 - 6
76 103 102 The Young Karl Marx Orch. $620 -5.3% 1 -1 $620 $121,446 - 9
77 57 44 Foxtrot SPC $16,080 -51.7% 26 -12 $618 $534,939 - 8
78 54 46 The Post Fox $17,703 -36.0% 29 -12 $610 $81,866,835 $50 18
79 81 69 Outside In Orch. $3,613 -53.8% 6 - $602 $64,699 - 4
80 38 29 God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness PFR $64,197 -47.8% 111 -82 $578 $5,554,287 - 4
81 104 - Galapagos (IMAX) Imax $543 - 1 - $543 $18,585,693 - 865
82 86 87 Under the Sea 3D WB $2,587 -10.2% 5 -3 $517 $35,801,373 - 480
83 79 77 Journey's End Good Deed $4,997 +10.2% 10 +1 $500 $156,164 - 6
84 105 97 Apocalypsis Indic. $500 -57.3% 1 -1 $500 $15,162 - 8
85 100 - To the Arctic (IMAX) WB $990 - 2 - $495 $14,525,459 - 289
86 72 65 Ismael's Ghosts Magn. $8,105 -22.1% 17 +3 $477 $84,345 - 5
87 74 N Furious (Legend of Kolovrat) CARUSEL $6,964 - 15 - $464 $6,964 - 1
88 59 43 The Shape of Water FoxS $13,867 -59.6% 30 -18 $462 $63,842,519 - 21
89 35 30 Red Sparrow Fox $69,083 -42.0% 152 - $454 $46,644,711 $69 8
90 62 50 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $12,315 -48.7% 28 -13 $440 $54,492,082 - 24
91 48 42 Ferdinand Fox $24,721 -30.6% 57 -28 $434 $84,322,735 $111 19
92 71 57 Gemini Neon $8,131 -55.2% 19 -14 $428 $200,340 - 4
93 56 47 Maze Runner: The Death Cure Fox $16,575 -39.9% 39 -22 $425 $58,018,509 $62 13
94 47 41 Coco BV $25,013 -33.4% 59 -26 $424 $209,718,774 - 22
95 68 64 Forever My Girl RAtt. $9,293 -16.4% 22 +3 $422 $16,363,361 $3.5 14
96 20 16 Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero FunAcad $579,140 -50.3% 1,386 -272 $418 $2,253,727 - 2
97 43 32 Midnight Sun Global Road $36,664 -60.7% 90 -161 $407 $9,479,823 - 5
98 106 - In the Intense Now Icar. $406 - 1 - $406 $19,018 - 11
99 101 - Souvenir Strand $786 - 2 - $393 $10,064 - 7
100 64 59 Leaning Into The Wind Magn. $11,201 -31.0% 29 +2 $386 $338,258 - 7
101 97 110 Western CGld $1,119 +631.4% 3 +1 $373 $34,215 - 10
102 98 86 Ramen Heads FB $1,066 -65.1% 3 - $355 $55,284 - 6
103 82 89 Born to Be Wild (IMAX) WB $3,229 +39.1% 10 - $323 $25,680,153 - 368
104 107 - The Happys Indic. $275 - 1 - $275 $15,228 - 6
105 95 83 The Party (2017) RAtt. $1,215 -63.3% 5 -9 $243 $734,155 - 10
106 85 80 Loveless (2018) SPC $2,695 -36.2% 12 - $225 $551,813 - 10
107 99 90 The Hurricane Heist ENTMP $1,058 -49.3% 5 -3 $212 $6,110,241 $35 7
108 109 - Our Blood is Wine MBox $138 - 1 - $138 $12,769 - 5
109 108 107 Journey to the South Pacific Imax $237 -19.9% 2 +1 $119 $7,623,477 - 222
110 110 - Tehran Taboo KL $96 - 1 - $96 $74,280 - 10
111 112 - In Between FM $48 - 1 - $48 $107,501 - 16
112 111 104 Marrowbone Magn. $92 -85.3% 2 -5 $46 $927 - 2
TOTAL (112 MOVIES):$125,327,642-15.6%42,785+275$2,929 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page