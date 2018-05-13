'Infinity War' Tops $1 Billion Internationally, Becoming 5th Largest Global Release of All-Time







May 13, 2018

Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War had a wonderful Mother's Day weekend. The superhero feature topped the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row, delivered the second largest opening in China ever*, became the eighth largest domestic release of all-time, fifth largest global release and became the first superhero film to ever top $1 billion internationally. Beyond Infinity War's continued success, the weekend's two new wide releases saw Life of the Party and Breaking In finished in second and third place respectively as films such as A Quiet Place, Black Panther and the limited release documentary RBG were just some of the fellow standouts in the top ten.

At the top, Avengers: Infinity War delivered an estimated $61.8 million this weekend, pushing the film's domestic gross to $547.8 million. Rival estimates have the film performing $2-4 million higher for the weekend, which should make Monday's actuals something to look out for and see if the superhero flick managed to cross $550 million domestically after just 17 days in release. At this time Infinity War ranks as the eighth largest domestic release ever and it will be interesting to see how the film holds up next weekend once Deadpool 2 debuts.

Internationally, however, is where Infinity War made the most noise this weekend as it debuted in China and delivered an estimated $200 million, the second largest debut in the market ever based on local currency. By comparison, The Fate of the Furious brought in RMB 1.352 billion versus what Disney is reporting as RMB 1.266 billion for Infinity War, which edges out Monster Hunt 2 at RMB 1.204 billion. The three-day performance also exceeded the lifetime runs of The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3 in the market and it has already become the ninth largest western release all-time in China.

As it stands, Infinity War is now the highest grossing superhero release internationally of all-time with its $1.059 billion topping the $946.4 million for Avengers: Age of Ultron. The film also now ranks as the fifth largest global release of all-time with $1.6 billion, just behind Jurassic World at $1.67 billion.

In second is Warner Bros. and New Line's Life of the Party, delivering an estimated $18.5 million. The performance comes in on the lower end of industry expectations as the PG-13 comedy became Melissa McCarthy's smallest opening as a film's lead behind Tammy's $21.57 million opening back in July 2014. The film received a "B" CinemaScore from opening day audiences and played to a crowd that was 70% female and 80% of the overall audience was over the age of 25.

Internationally, Life of the Party opened in eight markets and grossed an estimated $2.9 million including a $1.5 million second place debut in Australia and an $858k fourth place opening in the UK.

Universal's Breaking In finished in third position with an estimated $16.5 million. We were anticipating a little more out of this title, but it still managed to outperform the studio's expectations and nearly triple its reported $6 million budget in its first three days of release. Starring Gabrielle Union, who also produces alongside Will Packer, the film received a "B" CinemaScore from opening day audiences and played to a crowd that was 65% female and 53% of the audience was 30 years of age or older.

Additionally, Breaking In opened in five international markets this weekend with an estimated $1 million, including a fifth place finish in the U.K. with an estimated $609k.

MGM and Lionsgate's Pantelion Films' release of Overboard dipped just 31% in its second weekend delivering an estimated $10.1 million, pushing the film's domestic cume to $29.5 million after ten days in release. The film also debuted in Mexico this weekend where it brought in an estimated $10.5 million, the highest opening in Mexico ever for star Eugenio Derbez.

One of the best holdovers in the top ten lands in fifth position with Paramount's A Quiet Place delivering an estimated $6.4 million, dropping just 18% in its sixth weekend in release, finishing the weekend with a domestic cume totaling $169.5 million. The film also enjoyed a solid weekend internationally where it brought in $2.8 million from 55 markets as it passed $100 million internationally with releases in China, France and Japan still to go.

Outside the top five, and landing in the top ten for the 13th consecutive week, is Disney and Marvel's Black Panther. The film brought in an estimated $1.9 million this weekend, pushing its domestic cume to $696.2 million, leaving less than $4 million before the film becomes only the third domestic release to ever top $700 million at the domestic box office.

And just narrowly rounding out the top ten is Magnolia's RBG, which expanded into 180 locations (+146) for its second weekend and brought in an estimated $1.16 million for a domestic cume that now tops $2 million. The film will expand to 350 theaters next weekend.

In limited release Swen's Nothing to Lose opened with an estimated $646,421 in 69 theaters ($9,368 PTA); Sony Classics's The Seagull debuted with an estimated $80,607 in six theaters ($13,435 PTA); Lu Over the Wall from GKIDS delivered an estimated $66,067 from 97 locations ($681 PTA); 30 West and Roadside Attractions's Beast opened with an estimated $52,078 from four theaters ($13,020 PTA); Neon's Revenge delivered an estimated $46,023 from 36 locations ($1,278 PTA); Magnolia's Boom for Real opened with $22,500 in one theater; Well Go's Champion brought in $18,200 from two theaters; Parade Deck's Goodland opened with $16,545 from two locations; Oscilloscope's Sollers Point brought in an estimated $10,850 from one theater; Good Deed's Always at the Carlyle opened in one theater with an estimated $9,209; Kino Lorber's Filmworker brought in $9,109 from one theater; and Greenwich's Mountain opened with $6,064, also from just one location.

Next weekend will see the release of Fox's Deadpool 2 into a massive 4,250 locations, which will make it the widest R-rated release ever, surpassing the 4,103 locations It opened in last September. Additional releases include Paramount's Book Club into ~2,500 theaters; Global Road's animated release Show Dogs into approximately 3,000 theaters; and Focus will debut their documentary Pope Francis - A Man of His Word into ~350 theaters.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

* Based on local currency.

Discuss this story with fellow Box Office Mojo fans on Facebook. On Twitter, follow us at @boxofficemojo.





