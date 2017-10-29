'Jigsaw' Tops Weekend, 'Suburbicon' Flops & 'Thor 3' Hauls in $100M+ International Debut







October 29, 2017

Lionsgate's Jigsaw came in just a bit behind expectations, which some may attribute to the Netflix debut of the second season of "Stranger Things" on Friday or the seven year gap between films, but that isn't to say this is a poor debut. Elsewhere, however, Paramount's Suburbicon flopped while Universal's release of Thank You for Your Service didn't perform much better over the course of one of the worst weekends of the year so far, with the top twelve currently sitting below a combined $60 million, $18 million behind the same weekend last year.

With an estimated $16.25 million, Lionsgate's Jigsaw brought the Saw franchise back to the big screen after a seven year hiatus and delivered the seventh best opening of the franchise's eight films. Only 2009's Saw VI debuted lower, but that isn't to say this is a terrible opening. Given the film's reasonable, $10 million budget, this opening just shows this franchise isn't delivering the same kind of numbers it did in the early aughts.

The first Saw not only introduced the world to James Wan, but debuted with $18.2 million domestically and delivered over $103 million worldwide, leading to a franchise that will top $900 million globally by tomorrow.

That being said, Jigsaw's staying power within the current marketplace (not to mention just how much of an effect "Stranger Things" had on its opening) will be tested next weekend as it would be relatively safe to expect a 60%+ drop next weekend and perhaps a less than 2x multiplier for the film's domestic run. Opening day audiences gave the film a "B" CinemaScore, which is mostly on par for the franchise, and of that audience 51% were female and 52% were under the age of 25.

Internationally, Jigsaw opened in 46 markets with an estimated $9.5 million. Of those 46, only three were major markets with the UK leading the way with an estimated $2.3 million for a second place finish along with a $1.7 million debut in Russia and $1.4 million opening in Germany. The film will debut in Italy, France, Belgium, Australia and South Korea this coming week.

Lionsgate also finished in second position with Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween brought in an estimated $10 million, pushing the film's domestic cume over $35 million after ten days in release. While that matches Mojo's forecast, it puts the sequel's performance well behind the first film, which had already grossed $52.5 million after ten days, see the full, head-to-head comparison here.

Warner's Geostorm finished in third place with an estimated $5.67 million as the film's domestic cume now stands at $23.5 million after ten days in release. The film's international performance, however, offers a little more to boast about. The disaster pic debuted in China this weekend with an estimated $34.1 million, which contributed to an overall $49.3 million weekend overseas, bringing the international cume to $113.4 million for a global tally over $136 million.

Universal and Blumhouse's Happy Death Day brought in an estimated $5 million for a fourth place finish as its domestic cume now stands at $48.3 million as it enters its third weekend in release.

Rounding out the top five is WB's Blade Runner 2049 with an estimated $3.9 million as the film's domestic cume climbs to $81.3 million. Additionally, Blade Runner debuted in China this weekend and struggled, delivering a mere $7.6 million and a third place finish. The film also opened in Japan with an estimated $2.7 million and a #1 finish as its international cume currently stands at $142 million based on weekend estimates.

Just outside the top five we come to the second of the weekend's new wide releases in Universal's release of Amblin and DreamWorks's Thank You for Your Service. The film opened with just $3.7 million, which is just a bit shy of Mojo's meager $4 million forecast. While reviews were solid (68 rating on Metacritic) and opening day audiences liked what they saw ("A-" CinemaScore), there just wasn't enough interest. Overall, the audience was 58% male vs. 42% female with 70% coming in over the age of 25.

Further down the list, it isn't until ninth position that we find George Clooney's Suburbicon, which brought in just $2.8 million from 2,046 theaters for a $1,369 per theater average. Reviews heading into the weekend weren't very strong as it currently holds a 43 rating on Metacritic and audiences weren't impressed either. The film received a rare "D-" CinemaScore and performed worst with its largest audience, receiving an "F" from moviegoers over the age of 50, which made up 54% of the weekend's ticket buyers.

In limited release, Open Road's All I See is You brought in an estimated $135,504 from 283 theaters ($479 PTA); Magnolia's The Square delivered a solid $76,000 from two locations; Sony Classics' release of Novitiate brought in $22,577 from three theaters ($7,526 PTA), PBS's Bill Nye: Science Guy documentary brought in $9,150 from one theater; FilmBuff's Mansfield 66/67 opened with $6,602 from one theater; and The Orchard's The Work debuted with $3,178 from two locations.

Near the bottom of the chart is Dimension's release of Amityville: The Awakening, which the studio released into just ten theaters for just one showtime on Saturday evening, resulting in just $742.

In international news, Disney and Marvel's release of Thor: Ragnarok into 36 material markets this weekend delivered an estimated $107.6 million. Disney reports the opening is +4% ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and +22% ahead of Doctor Strange when comparing the same suite of territories at today's exchange rates. The release accounts for ~52% of the international marketplace and was led by the UK with an estimated $15.8m followed by South Korea ($15.5m), Australia ($8.4m), Brazil ($8.3m), France ($7.4m), Indonesia ($5.5m), Taiwan ($5.4m), Italy ($4.2m), Philippines ($3.8m), Malaysia ($3.5m), Spain ($3.4m), Hong Kong ($2.9m), Singapore ($2.2m) and Argentina ($2.0m).

Thor: Ragnarok releases in ~3,800 North American theaters next weekend along with debuts in Germany, Russia, China, Japan, Mexico, Austria and several others, accounting for nearly 100% of the global marketplace.

Additionally, Disney and Pixar's Coco began its international release this weekend, opening in Mexico ahead of the Día de Muertos holiday next week. The film brought in an estimated $8.4 million over the weekend and will make its debut in North America on November 23 followed by a full international roll out beginning in Russia on November 22 and running through mid-March 2018 when it will open in Japan.

Getting back to the domestic marketplace really quickly, next week will not only see Thor opening on Friday, but STX will release A Bad Moms Christmas into 3,500+ theaters on Wednesday. Early industry expectations are for a $20-25 million debut over the film's first five days in release.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

