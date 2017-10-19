Tyler Perry's 'Boo 2!' Set to Scare Up a #1 Finish







This same weekend last year saw Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween debut with a chart-topping $28.5 million, besting Tom Cruise and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back on its way to two straight weekends at #1 and nearly $75 million domestically. Boo! ranks as the second highest grossing in Perry's directorial career and this weekend Boo 2! hopes to find similar success, though it isn't the weekend's only new opener.

Boo 2! is just one of five new wide releases saturating the marketplace this weekend. Others vying for a spot in the weekend top ten include WB's big budget disaster flick Geostorm, Sony's Only The Brave, Universal's The Snowman and Pure Flix's Same Kind of Different as Me. It's a very crowded marketplace, but other than Boo 2!, it doesn't look like any of the weekend's newcomers will have a significant impact, meaning the top twelve is likely to generate little more than a combined $90 million.

On the heels of the massive success of Perry's Boo!, Boo 2! will debut in 2,388 theaters and is expected to top $20 million. Of Perry's Madea features, only 2013's A Madea Christmas opened with less than $21 million and when looking at IMDb page view data for that film as well as the first Boo! film, Boo 2! has shown significant gains over the last week as the film's marketing campaign ramped up heavily starting last Friday the 13th, including a Madea Snapchat lens that garnered over 80 million impressions.

Given Boo 2! is a comedy sequel we aren't going into the weekend expecting it to match the $28.5 million opening for the last film, but a $25 million forecast doesn't seem all that aggressive.

After a spectacular opening last weekend, Happy Death Day is looking like a second place finisher this weekend. The film opened just a fraction ahead of 2015's fellow Blumhouse production The Visit, and it only seems apt to anticipate a similar second weekend performance. The Visit dipped 54.5% in its sophomore session and should Happy Death Day follow suit we're looking at a $11.8 million three-day, pushing its domestic total over $43 million after ten days of release.

Hoping to contend for that second place spot, Warner Bros. is releasing their climate disaster feature Geostorm into 3,246 theaters. Unfortunately, the film isn't showing signs of performing up to its reported $120 million budget. IMDb page view data shows it pacing behind the likes of Into the Storm ($17.3m opening) and 2014's Pompeii ($10.3m opening), the latter of which feels like a better comparison at this point and one reason why we're anticipating an opening right around $10 million, give or take a million on either side.

Spots four through seven are a bit up in the air at this point with WB's Blade Runner 2049 in the mix alongside last week's new opener The Foreigner, both of which are looking at weekends right around $7 million. At the same time, it looks as if Sony's Only the Brave and Universal's The Snowman will be jockeying for position within a range of $6-7.5 million.

Sony's based on a true story wildfire drama Only the Brave has received strong reviews so far — currently rated a 75 on Metacritic — and boasts a large ensemble cast including Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly. However, after examining similar titles and IMDb page view data, the best comparisons appear to be films such as Patriots Day and The 33, which debuted with $11.6 million and $5.8 million over their wide opening weekends respectively. Given the wide range in those two openings, the 2,452 theater opening for The 33 hues much closer to the 2,577 for Only the Brave compared to the 3,120 theaters Patriots Day played in after its limited debut. Mojo's current forecast is for an opening around $7.3 million.

Universal's The Snowman is only getting 1,812 theaters for its debut with tracking currently suggesting an opening in the high single digits. Based on the Jo Nesbø novel and starring Michael Fassbender, the thriller has not generated strong reviews, as it currently rates a disappointing 26 on Metacritic, and a Twitter moment declares "The Snowman could be 2017's worst film". Added to that, IMDb page view comparisons don't look much better. Despite a surge in interest following the film's second trailer back in early September, interest has mostly waned with Triple 9 ($6.1 million) emerging as our best comp. As such, Mojo's forecast is for an opening around $6.4 million.

The last of the weekend's new releases is Pure Flix's faith-based feature Same Kind of Different as Me. Debuting in 1,362 theaters, the film is looking to keep pace with previous Pure Flix films such as The Case for Christ, Woodlawn and Do You Believe? which debuted between $3.5-4 million in a similar number of theaters. IMDb page view data shows Same Kind of Different as Me pacing just a bit behind all three and while there is a chance it falls short of $3 million, we're keeping optimistic it will settle in at the bottom of the top ten, right around $3.2 million.

In limited release this weekend, Reliance's Golmaal Again will be arriving in 265 locations; A24's The Killing of the Sacred Deer will hope to get off to a good start in four theaters; and Roadside will be releasing Wonderstruck from Amazon Studios in four theaters.

This weekend's forecast is directly below. This post will be updated on Friday morning with Thursday night preview results followed by Friday estimates on Saturday morning, and a complete weekend recap on Sunday morning.

