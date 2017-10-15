Blumhouse's 'Happy Death Day' Debuts with Excellent $26.5 Million







October 15, 2017

Universal and Blumhouse score yet again, this time with Happy Death Day. The horror film easily topped the weekend box office, adding to the production house's impressive stable of original horror films including the likes of The Visit, Split and Get Out. At the same time, Blade Runner 2049 dropped over 50% in its second weekend, STX's The Foreigner topped Mojo's weekend forecast, Open Road's Marshall delivered on expectations and Annapurna's Professor Marston and the Wonder Women crashed and burned.

With an estimated $26.5 million, Happy Death Day topped the weekend box office, outperforming the opening weekend for The Visit, which went on to gross $65.2 million in 2015. Based on averages for Blumhouse titles debuting over $20 million, it seems reasonable to expect Happy Death Day to also push toward a $60 million run domestically, especially with Halloween still around the corner. The film scored a "B" CinemaScore from opening day audiences which broke down 54% female vs. 46% male, of which 63% were under the age of 25.

Happy Death Day also began its international roll out this weekend, debuting in 11 markets and bringing in an estimated $5 million. Top markets included an estimated $2 million debut in Brazil and $1.1 million in Australia. Next weekend, the film opens in 16 territories including Sweden, Taiwan and the U.K. and Ireland.

Landing in second place is Warner Bros.'s Blade Runner 2049, which disappointed last weekend and wasn't able to turn the tide this weekend, dropping 54% and delivering an estimated $15.1 million as its domestic cume now sits just above $60 million. Internationally, the film added $29.3 million, bringing its overseas cume to $98 million for a global haul currently totaling $158.5 million. The film has yet to release in China and Japan, both markets releasing on October 27.

STXfilms' action-thriller The Foreigner entered the weekend with an eye on a $10+ million opening and managed to surpass that, bringing in an estimated $12.8 million from 2,515 theaters for a third place finish. The film, which stars Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, scored a strong "A-" CinemaScore from opening day audiences of which 59% were male vs. 41% female with 55% of the audience coming in over the age of 35.

The Foreigner has now topped $100 million worldwide on a $35 million budget. The film debuted internationally on September 30 and has already brought in $88.4 million. More than $66 million of that comes from China.

WB and New Line's It landed in fourth position, bringing in an estimated $6 million, pushing the horror film's domestic cume just shy of $315 million. The film also added another $10.4 million internationally this weekend bringing its overseas total to $315.7 million for a worldwide cume over $630 million, now ranking as the ninth largest worldwide release of 2017.

In its second weekend, Fox's The Mountain Between Us rounded out the top five, dropping 46.5% for an estimated $5.65 million three-day, bringing its domestic cume to $20.5 million.

Elsewhere, and narrowly missing the top ten, Open Road's Marshall delivered on expectations with an estimated $3 million from 821 locations. The film received an "A" CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Marshall was narrowly edged out of the top ten by Focus's Victoria and Abdul, which saw the smallest drop in the top ten. The film played in 900 theaters (+168) and dipped 25.3% for an estimated $3.1 million weekend. Victoria and Abdul's domestic cume has now topped $11.3 million while its international total stands at an estimated $28.8 million for a $40+ million global performance thus far.

Failing to deliver on expectations, Annapurna's release of Professor Marston & the Wonder Women finished with a supremely disappointing $737,000 from 1,229 theaters for a paltry $600 per theater average. Among films debuting in over 1,000 theaters this is the 18th worst debut all-time. The film entered the weekend with solid reviews following its Toronto Film Festival premiere, but it simply didn't attract much of an audience. Of those that showed up, 52% were female vs. 48% male, of which 70% were over the age of 25. Annapurna acquired US distribution rights for the feature from Sony for $1 million.

Other limited release titles include Magnolia's release of Amazon's Human Flow brought in an estimated $47,000 from three locations for a weekend best $15,667 per theater; American Satan from Sumerian Films opened with an estimated $132,000 from 55 theaters ($2,400 PTA); Bleecker Street's Breathe debuted in four locations with an estimated $26,254 ($6,564 PTA); Wasted! brought in $15,552 from 11 theaters ($1,414 PTA); Matson's The Departure opened in one location with an estimated $5,684; and Parade Deck's Man from Earth: Holocene brought in $2,800, also from just one theater.

Lastly, Fox Searchlight's Goodbye Christopher Robin brought in $55,800 from nine theaters ($6,200 PTA) in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Phoenix and Washington DC. The film is expected to open in 12 new markets next weekend while expanding in already opened cities for a total of 45-55 locations.

Next weekend sees the release of WB's Geostorm in 3,000+ theaters, Sony's Only the Brave will open in ~2,400 locations, Pure Flix's Same Kind of Different as Me is expected to open in ~1,250 theaters, Universal's The Snowman will premiere in 1,800 theaters and Lionsgate rounds out the packed weekend with Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween in ~2,250 theaters.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

