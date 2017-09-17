'It' Remains #1 with $60M Second Weekend, Floating to September Record







September 17, 2017

After just eight days in release, WB and New Line's It became the highest grossing September release of all-time, two days later it added another $40 million to that total for an impressive $60 million second weekend and nearly $220 million in just ten days. The horror film's performance vastly overshadowed the weekend's two new wide releases that saw Lionsgate and CBS Films's American Assassin deliver respectable results in second place while Paramount's release of Darren Aronofsky's mother! suffered greatly, finishing in third and receiving a disastrous "F" CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

With an estimated $60 million this weekend, WB and New Line's It brought its domestic cume to $218.7 million after just ten days in release. As already mentioned, that makes it the largest September release ever, topping 1986's Crocodile Dundee ($174.8m). That number, of course, is not adjusted for inflation. Adjusted for inflation, however, It still finishes within the top ten and would likely finish around third after it soon tops $300 million domestically. The film is now just $14.2 million shy of becoming the largest R-rated horror film of all-time as it will soon top The Exorcist's $232.9 million domestic total (not adjusted for inflation).

The film is also delivering big numbers internationally. It opened in ten more overseas markets this weekend for a total of 56 where it grossed an estimated $60.3 million for an international cume that currently stands at $152.6 million for a global tally north of $370 million. The weekend included a $13.8 million opening in Mexico, the largest horror opening ever in the market and the third largest for a WB feature. It also makes Mexico the second highest grossing market for It after just three days. The top market for the film is the U.K. where it currently holds an estimated $27.7 million after remaining #1 in the market for a second weekend in a row with an estimated $8.2 million.

In second place is Lionsgate's release of CBS Films's American Assassin, which brought in an estimated $14.8 million from 3,154 locations, which puts it just ahead of Mojo's weekend forecast. It's a decent debut for the film, which also received a "B+" CinemaScore from opening day audiences of which 55% were male vs. 45% female with 29% of the overall audience coming in under the age of 35.

American Assassin also opened in 41 markets internationally where it grossed an estimated $6.2 million with upcoming releases in major markets such as France (9/20), Brazil (9/21), Mexico (9/22), Russia (9/28), Germany (10/12), Spain (11/3) and Italy (11/23) on the horizon.

Third place went to Darren Aronofsky's mother!, which not only opened with a supremely disappointing $7.5 million from 2,368 locations, but became one of only 19 films to ever receive an "F" CinemaScore suggesting a 60+% drop next weekend and a short-lived theatrical experience. The overall audience was 44% male vs. 56% female, of which 18% were under the age of 25. For star Jennifer Lawrence this is her worst wide debut ever, falling almost $5 million shy of her much-maligned September 2012 thriller House at the End of the Street, which debuted with $12.2 million despite an 11% rating on RottenTomatoes compared to the 68% rating for mother!

At this point the best comparison is likely 2009's The Box, which also debuted with $7.5 million and received an "F" CinemaScore. That film went on to gross $15 million domestically.

Internationally, mother! opened in 16 markets where it brought in an estimated $6 million including $1.3 million in France, $1.1 million in both the UK and Russia, $799k in Germany and $584k in Australia. Upcoming releases included Brazil (9/21), Mexico (9/22), Italy (9/28), Spain (9/29), Korea (10/19) and Japan (1/19).

Fourth place went to Reese Witherspoon's Home Again, delivering a better than expected hold, dropping 38% for an estimated $5.3 million second weekend, bringing the film's domestic cume to $17.1 million.

Rounding out the top five was another Lionsgate hitman feature, this one The Hitman's Bodyguard, which has held on well over five weeks in release. This weekend it dipped just 26% and delivered an estimated $3.55 million as the $30 million production has now topped $70.3 million domestically.

Elsewhere, WB and New Line continue to hold on well with Annabelle: Creation, which is now just $100k shy of becoming the only August 2017 release to top $100 million domestically. The fourth film in the Conjuring franchise added an estimated $2.6 million this weekend for a domestic cume of $99.9 million. Added to an international total of $191.2 million, the film's global tally is nearing $300 million.

Highlights on the international front include Fox's release of War for the Planet of the Apes in China, which delivered an estimated $62.3 million, the largest opening for a Fox title ever in the market. The debut is a 42% improvement on the opening for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, though War, unfortunately, remains more than $275 million behind the $710.6 million global tally for Dawn and almost $50 million behind the $481.8 million worldwide run for Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Fox also saw Alien: Covenant launch in its final international market with a $2.6 million debut in Japan bringing the film's international cume to $162 million. Covenant's $236.3 global total ranks it as the second largest film in the Alien franchise globally, though it remains $167.1 million behind Prometheus.

Topping the weekend's limited releases is Annapurna's release of Amazon's Brad's Status, which debuted in four theaters with an estimated $100,179 ($25,045 PTA). The film will expand into ~450 locations next weekend.

Additionally, Ex Libris brought in an estimated $11,175 from one location; Cohen Media's release of Red Trees opened with an estimated $10,012 from nine locations ($1,112 PTA); Music Box's Manolo opened with $7,440 from three theaters ($2,480 PTA); FilmRise's release of Nic Cage's Vengeance: A Love Story opened in nine theaters with $5,000 ($556 PTA); and FilmRises's Dayveon opened with $2,000 in three theaters ($667 PTA).

Next weekend Fox will debut the sequel Kingsman The Golden Circle into ~3,900 theaters and Warner Bros. will debut The LEGO Ninjago Movie into a similar number of locations while Entertainment Studios hopes to find some room on horror fan calendars with Friend Request in hopes the majority of them have had their fill with It.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

