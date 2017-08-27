'Hitman's Bodyguard' Repeats at #1 During Worst Box Office Weekend in Over 15 Years







August 27, 2017

No need to sugar coat it, this was a miserable weekend. The combined gross of the top twelve failed to total over $50 million, something that hasn't happened in an August weekend in over 20 years. In fact, the combined $49 million for the top twelve is the worst since the top twelve combined for $43.5 million in late September 2001. Making matters worse, with next weekend seeing no major, new wide releases things aren't going to improve until It arrives on September 8.

Keeping things to this weekend, The Hitman's Bodyguard finished in the top spot for a second weekend in a row with an estimated $10 million. That gross, however, appears a bit precarious. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see actuals dip below the double-digit mark. Should that happen this would be the first weekend in two years to not have a film break double digits over the three-day. The last time was early September 2015 when War Room topped the three-day Labor Day weekend with $9.4 million. As for Hitman's Bodyguard, it's domestic cume currently sits just shy of $40 million after ten days in release.

Second place belongs to WB and New Line's Annabelle: Creation, which brought in an estimated $7.35 million and has now grossed $77.88 million domestically. Internationally the film brought in an estimated $22 million from 61 international markets for an overseas cume to date of $137.2 million and a worldwide gross topping $215 million.

Third is where we find the Weinstein's new release, the animated Leap!, which just managed to bring in an estimated $5 million, a rather disappointing result for a film playing in 2,575 theaters, for a $1,941 per theater average. The film, however, scored well with opening day audiences, which gave it an "A" CinemaScore.

The Weinstein's also finished in fourth with the second expansion of Wind River, which increased its theater count to 2,095 (+1,401). The Weinstein release brought in an estimated $4.4 million bringing the film's domestic total just shy of $10 million.

Bleecker's Logan Lucky rounds out the top five with an estimated $4.4 million after dropping 42.5% in its second weekend. The film's domestic cume now totals $15 million after ten days in release.

Elsewhere in the top ten, BH Tilit's Birth of the Dragon brought in an estimated $2.5 million after opening in 1,618 theaters. Of the weekend's new releases this one stood to be affected most by Saturday's Mayweather and McGregor fight. Estimates currently show it dipping 29% on Saturday compared to Friday's $1.1 million gross, which included $200k from Thursday night preview showings. It will be interesting to see just how this film's Friday-Sunday performance changes once actuals arrive. The film scored a "B" CinemaScore.

It isn't until 15th position that you find Sony's release of Affirm Films and Provident Films' All Saints, which took in an estimated $1.55 million this weekend from 846 locations. The faith-based feature scored an "A-" CinemaScore and is hoping to make gains over the next couple weekends.

Outside the top ten, WB's Wonder Woman was brought back to several theaters (+1,407) where it grossed an estimated $1.7 million for a domestic total of $406.2 million. The film is now just $3.8 million shy of $410 million, which would place it #20 on the all-time domestic chart. Additionally, Wonder Woman topped $400 million internationally this weekend, fueled by an estimated $3.4 million three-day opening in Japan bringing the film's worldwide cume to $806.2 million placing it 64th all-time.

Sony also brought Baby Driver back to several theaters this weekend (+1,074) where it grossed an estimated $1.15 million for a domestic cume that now totals $103.2 million. Baby Driver also debuted in China and Russia over the weekend, bringing in an estimated $10.5 million in China and a #1 finish in Russia with an estimated $2.5 million. The film's overseas cume now stands at nearly $91 million for a worldwide gross nearing $195 million.

Also expanding this weekend we have Neon's Ingrid Goes West, which struggled in 647 theaters (+621) with an estimated $781,750 for a $1,208 per theater average. A24's Good Time had anything but in its expansion, playing in 721 theaters (+701) it could only muster $610,890 for a paltry $847 per theater average.

Among the weekend's limited openers, Distrib Film's 3D re-release of Terminator 2 brought in an estimated $582k from 386 locations ($1,509 PTA); Fox International's release of A Gentleman brought in $195k from 135 theaters ($1,444 PTA); Beach Rats from Neon debuted with $45k from three theaters ($15,003 PTA); Oscilloscope's Polina debuted with $13,250 from two theaters; and Artsploitation's Red Christmas debuted with $1,000 from one location.

Overall, of the grosses reported thus far, this weekend's combined total of $64 million is the worst overall weekend since the end of September 2001. While there are still several smaller releases yet to report (and it should be said the Mayweather and McGregor fight is said to have brought in nearly $2.4 million from theatrical showings itself) this will still rank as one of the five worst weekends in the last five years.

Next weekend is the first Labor Day weekend in some time to not have a major wide release hitting theaters. That said, The Weinstein Co. did move Tulip Fever up to take advantage and will release the drama in ~600 theaters and Sony is re-releasing Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind into ~700 theaters. Meanwhile, Lionsgate will release Pantelion's Hazlo Como Hombre into nearly 400 theaters and IFC will debut Viceroy's House at four locations.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

