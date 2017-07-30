'Dunkirk' Holds Off 'Emoji' and 'Atomic Blonde' for Second Weekend at #1







July 30, 2017

After the dust settled, it wasn't much of a fight. Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk finished atop the weekend box office for the second week in a row with Sony's new animated feature, The Emoji Movie, settling for second place. The weekend's other new wide release was Focus Features' Atomic Blonde, which fell a little short of expectations. Universal's R-rated comedy Girls Trip, however, had a stellar second weekend, finishing in third place with over $20 million, delivering on the promise of its opening weekend, "A+" CinemaScore.

With an estimated $28.1 million, Dunkirk topped the weekend box office, dropping just 44% in its second weekend in release. The film has now grossed over $102 million domestically in its first ten days in release and continues to perform well overseas. This weekend it added 17 additional markets and brought in an estimated $45.6 million internationally bringing its overseas cume to $131.3 million for a global tally of $234.1 million.

New Dunkirk openings include Germany where it brought in an estimated $2.1 million on 623 screens; Mexico saw an estimated $2 million opening on 1,236 screens; and Brazil delivered an estimated $1.7 million from 485 screens. The top market this past weekend was the U.K. where Dunkirk dropped only 16% in its second weekend, delivering an estimated $10.9 million for a U.K. cume totaling $35.4 million, already surpassing the lifetime grosses of Interstellar and American Sniper in the market. Upcoming openings include Italy (Aug 31), China (Sep 1) and Japan (Sep 9).

Landing in second is Sony's latest animated feature The Emoji Movie, which entered the weekend with scathing reviews from critics. Yet, following Friday estimates, it looked as if it may have a chance at the weekend's top spot, but ultimately settled down, bringing in an estimated $25 million. Opening day audiences gave the film a "B" CinemaScore and played to an audience that was 48% male vs. 52% female, of which 64% were under the age of 25. Looking ahead, best assumption would be for a domestic run anywhere from $60-70 million.

Universal's Girls Trip finished in third with an exceptional $20 million weekend, signifying a 36% second weekend drop for a $65.5 million domestic cume. This is almost right on par with the 35% average second weekend drop for films that opened in over 2,200 theaters and received an "A+" CinemaScore. The film has clearly captured the attention of a wide audience and should continue to play well throughout the rest of the summer months.

In addition to its domestic performance, Girls Trip debuted in the UK this weekend and grossed an estimated $2 million, finishing sixth. The slow roll out continues to Trinidad and South Africa next weekend.

Falling to fourth is Focus Features' release of Atomic Blonde, an R-rated actioner starring Charlize Theron and directed by David Leitch, one-half of the directorial duo that helmed 2014's John Wick. Expected to hit the $20 million mark this weekend and accompanied by a huge marketing campaign, Blonde's debut is a bit of a disappointment, delivering an estimated $18.5 million. The film, which carries a $30 million budget, received a "B" CinemaScore and played to an audience that was 51% male vs. 49% female, of which 38% were under the age of 25.

Rounding out the top five is Spider-Man: Homecoming, finishing with an estimated $13.4 million for a domestic cume totaling $278.3 million as it begins its fourth week in release. The webslinger also brought in an estimated $19.7 million internationally this weekend from 64 markets bringing the international cume to $355.4 million for a global tally of $633.7 million with releases in Japan (Aug 11) and China (Sep 8) still to come.

Landing in eighth in its second weekend is STX's release of EuropaCorp's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets delivered a mere $6.8 million, dropping 60% after what was already a disappointing opening weekend for a $30.6 million domestic cume.

Rounding out the top ten is Wonder Woman with an estimated $3.5 million, dropping only 23% in its ninth weekend in release. The superhero feature has now topped $395 million domestically and is on its way to becoming only the 27th film all-time to top $400 million at the domestic box office.

In limited release, Annapurna's Detroit brought in an estimated $365,455 from 20 theaters this weekend ahead of the film's nationwide release into over 2,800 theaters next weekend. Paramount Vantage released An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power into four theaters where it grossed an estimated $130,000, $32,500 per theater.

Other limited releases include Sony International's release of Mubarakan into 128 theaters where it grossed $300,00 ($2,344 PTA); A24's Menashe grossed $61,409 from three theaters for a $20,470 per theater average; Sony Classics' Brigsby Bear brought in $45,060 from three screens ($15,020 PTA); Well Go released Wolf Warrior 2 in partnership with The H Collective and it grossed an estimated $190,000 on 53 screens ($3,585 PTA). Abramorama released Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk into one theater where it grossed an estimated $6,480.

Next weekend Sony releases the long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower into ~3,200 theaters and Aviron will release Halle Berry's Kidnap into ~2,200 locations. Additionally, Fox Searchlight will be releasing the documentary Step into 30 theaters and The Weinstein Co. will debut Wind River into four locations.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

