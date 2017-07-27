Can 'Dunkirk' Hold Off 'Emoji Movie' and 'Atomic Blonde' For Second Weekend at #1?







July 27, 2017

Not since Wonder Woman seven weeks ago has a film repeat atop the weekend box office. This weekend, Dunkirk is looking to do just that. Christopher Nolan's war drama faces incoming challenges in the form of Sony's animated feature The Emoji Movie and Focus's actioner Atomic Blonde starring Charlize Theron. Both Sony and Focus are anticipating openings around $20 million for their new releases, which wouldn't likely be enough to top Dunkirk's sophomore session, though both could over perform against those expectations making this a weekend to watch closely. Both the new releases and holdovers alike could provide some fireworks, including Universal's Girls Trip, which returns to the fray following its $31 million opening weekend and "A+" CinemaScore.

After debuting with $50.5 million last weekend, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk delivered a #1 opening and is hoping to do the same this weekend. In 2014, following a $47.5 million debut, Nolan's own Interstellar dropped just 40% in its second weekend while recent war features such as Lone Survivor and Fury dipped 41.7% and 43.6% respectively following their wide debuts. Given the nature of this weekend's competition, one being an animated feature and the other being an action film targeting a younger audience, Dunkirk should hold on quite well to the point we're forecasting a drop around 44% and a second weekend around $28 million. Based on what we're seeing that should be enough to repeat at #1, but it's far from a sure thing.

Sony's The Emoji Movie hits theaters this weekend, debuting in 4,075 theaters and the studio is going conservative with their expectations, projecting a $20 million opening. Reported tracking figures are looking a little higher, but we aren't seeing a lot of evidence this one has a chance to reach $30 million and win the weekend. Certainly, the early score of 8 on Metacritic isn't helping matters on that front.

While a series of historical metrics—including genre, MPAA rating, distributor and month of release—suggest an opening in this many theaters could mean an opening anywhere from $36-56 million, IMDb page view data brings those lofty expectations down to Earth. Emoji's page view performance has been outpacing Captain Underpants recently as well as Storks, two films which opened with $23.8 million and $21.3 million respectively. At the same time, it's pacing well behind The Croods ($43.6m opening) and behind Sony's own The Angry Birds Movie ($38m opening).

The best comparison we're seeing is to Disney's 2013 release of Planes, which opened with $22.2 million, which adjusts to $25.2 million based on today's ticket prices. While $25 million feels like a good forecast for Emoji at this point, it's hard not to wonder how much the Disney brand plays a role in the opening for Planes, a bump Emoji isn't likely receive. Anticipating some wiggle room on either side, an opening closer to $22 million for Emoji seems a safer bet and that's looking like it could be just enough for second place.

Next we come to Focus Features' release of Atomic Blonde, an R-rated actioner from David Leitch, one-half of the directorial team behind 2014's breakout hit John Wick, which debuted with $14.4 million and went on to gross over $88 million domestically. Blonde looks very much like Wick in tone and tenor and with Charlize Theron in the lead role it would appear to be arriving at just the right time following her recent turn as the villain in The Fate of the Furious and her much talked about performance in Mad Max: Fury Road a couple years back. While not on the same size and scale of those two films, should Atomic Blonde not only appeal to the 18-to-34 male demographic, but bring in a female audience looking for another strong female performance in the action genre on the heels of Wonder Woman, it could certainly find itself grossing more than the industry-expected $20 million.

Interestingly enough, IMDb page view data shows Blonde pacing well behind both John Wick films leading up to release, yet the overall number of page views it has received over the 90 days leading up to release actually makes things a little more competitive. One thing throwing off the results is the piqued online interest when this clip came online featuring Theron and co-star Sofia Boutella locked in "combat". Then, at the beginning of July, the film's final trailer delivered another jolt, but the fact it hasn't seen more significant gains over the last four days or so is somewhat concerning. It's also pacing behind the likes of the $18.6 million opener Ghost in the Shell and the monster 2014 hit Lucy. All told, an opening range of $18-22 million seems reasonable at this point, threatening second place, though perhaps dipping down a notch should our next film deliver the goods following its opening weekend.

Following an impressive $31.2 million opening last weekend, Universal's Girls Trip is hoping to continue the fun. Helping matters is the fact the film received a very rare "A+" CinemaScore, a score that finds films that opened in over 2,000 theaters dropping, on average, 35% in their second weekend. Can Girls Trip do the same? Bad Moms dropped 41% after its $23.8 million opening weekend while Bridesmaids dipped only 20.4% after opening with $26.2 million. One stat that gives us pause, however, is that Girls Trip director, Malcolm D. Lee, also directed The Best Man Holiday, which not only opened with $30.1 million, but also received an "A+" CinemaScore. That film dropped 58.5% in its second weekend. So which way will Girls Trip go? We're anticipating a drop around 43% and a second weekend at $17.8 million.

Rounding out the top five we have Spider-Man: Homecoming in its fourth weekend in release, looking to add another $11 million or so for a domestic total topping $275 million.

Additionally, this is likely to be Wonder Woman's last weekend in the top ten after opening nine weeks ago. Depending on how The Big Sick performs this weekend it looks likely Wonder Woman might just finish in tenth with $2.9 million as the film's domestic cume nears $395 million.

In limited release this weekend, Annapurna will debut Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit into 20 theaters before the film goes wide next weekend; Paramount Vantage is releasing An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the sequel to 2006's Oscar-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth, into four theaters; A24 is releasing Menashe into three theaters; IFC is debuting From the Land of the Moon into two theaters; and Sony is releasing Mubarakan at 128 locations.

This weekend's forecast is directly below. This post will be updated on Friday morning with Thursday night preview results followed by Friday estimates on Saturday morning, and a complete weekend recap on Sunday morning.

Dunkirk (3,748 theaters) - $28.3 M

(3,748 theaters) - $28.3 M The Emoji Movie (4,075 theaters) - $22.0 M

(4,075 theaters) - $22.0 M Atomic Blonde (3,304 theaters) - $20.0 M

(3,304 theaters) - $20.0 M Girls Trip (2,648 theaters) - $17.8 M

(2,648 theaters) - $17.8 M Spider-Man: Homecoming (3,625 theaters) - $11.5 M

(3,625 theaters) - $11.5 M War for the Planet of the Apes (3,374 theaters) - $10.0 M

(3,374 theaters) - $10.0 M Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (3,553 theaters) - $8.0 M

(3,553 theaters) - $8.0 M Despicable Me 3 (3,030 theaters) - $7.2 M

(3,030 theaters) - $7.2 M Baby Driver (1,961 theaters) - $4.0 M

(1,961 theaters) - $4.0 M Wonder Woman (1,651 theaters) - $2.9 M

