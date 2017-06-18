'Cars 3' Speeds to Weekend #1 as 'Wonder Woman' Tops $570M Worldwide







June 18, 2017

Disney and Pixar's Cars 3 brought in enough to take the top spot at the weekend box office, but most eyes will be turning toward the spectacular third weekend for Warner's Wonder Woman in second place and Lionsgate's All Eyez On Me, the latter of which definitively over performed versus pre-weekend expectations. Also outperforming expectations was Entertainment Studios' 47 Meters Down while Sony's Rough Night had a rough weekend, finishing outside the top five.

Cars 3 finished the weekend with an estimated $53.5 million, which is on the lower end of expectations, though that isn't likely to be much of a concern. This is a franchise built on merchandising as it was revealed six years ago that Cars merchandise had generated over $10 billion worldwide up to that point. Since that time, Disney has introduced the Planes spin-off franchise, continued the animated television series with "Tales from Radiator Springs" and, to top it all off, Disneyland opened Cars Land, a $1.1 billion expansion to the theme park's California Adventure.

Yet, taking a closer look at this opening weekend for Cars 3, while it is the 16th Pixar film out of 18 to debut at #1, it is one of the smallest in Pixar's history. In fact, of Pixar's 18 wide releases, only four titles are behind Cars 3, two of which are Toy Story and A Bug's Life, though, when adjusted for inflation, only A Good Dinosaur opened with less money than Cars 3. More importantly, however, audiences liked what they saw as the film received an "A" CinemaScore. This isn't exactly a surprise considering the only Pixar film to not score either an "A" or "A+" CinemaScore is Cars 2, which scored an "A-". Opening weekend audiences were fairly evenly split with 51% being male vs 49% female with 75% of the overall audience being families. 35% of the overall audience was under the age of 13.

Internationally, Cars 3 brought in an estimated $21.3 million from a handful of markets including Mexico ($5.9m) and Russia ($4.8m). The film will continue its international rollout throughout the summer with openings in Australia and New Zealand next week followed by Brazil, Korea, Spain, UK and Japan in mid-July while territories such as France, Italy and Germany won't see the film until August and into late September.

Second place belongs to Wonder Woman, which dropped a mere 30% for an outstanding $40.7 million, which puts its domestic cume just shy of $275 million. This is the second largest third weekend ever for WB, just behind the $42.6 million for The Dark Knight and ahead of the $35.7 million for The Dark Knight Rises. Additionally, the film went into the weekend outpacing Man of Steel after 14 days in release and it is also now overtaken Suicide Squad, which had grossed $262.4 million after 17 days, which is impressive to say the least considering Wonder Woman debuted with $62.7 million less than Suicide Squad. If you'd like to drill deeper, you can compare all four of the DC Extended Universe titles right here.

Internationally, Wonder Woman delivered an estimated $39.5 million from 62 markets, bringing the international cume to $297.2 million, pushing the film's worldwide total to $571.8 million. This puts Wonder Woman's international cume ahead of films such as The Wolverine ($282.2m), Thor ($268.2m) and Iron Man ($266.7m). Openings this weekend included an estimated $3.2 million debut in Germany, a $982k opening in the Netherlands and a $810k release in Norway.

In third is Lionsgate's release of the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me, which has withstood some harsh critical reviews—40 on MetaCritic / 24% on RottenTomatoes—as well as being called out on Twitter by Jada Pinkett Smith for the film's portrayal of her relationship with Shakur. Released on what would have been Shakur's 46th birthday, All Eyez On Me delivered an estimated $27 million over the weekend, well ahead of expectations. The film was merely a P&A deal for Lionsgate with a spend reported to be in the low-to-mid $20 million range. Additionally, while the critics may have been less than generous, opening day audiences gave the film an "A-" CinemaScore. Of that audiences 53% was male vs. 47% female and 62% was 25 years of age or older.

Tom Cruise's The Mummy dropped 56%, which was to be expected, delivering an estimated $13.9 million in its second weekend as its domestic cume now stands at $56.5 million. The film, however, remained the #1 title at the international market bringing in an estimated $53 million from 68 territories as its international cume now stands at $239.1 million for a worldwide total just shy of $300 million. The film releases in Egypt next week and won't arrive in Japan until the end of July.

And rounding out the top five is Entertainment Studios' 47 Meters Down, which debuted in 2,270 theaters and finished with an estimated $11.5 million. This is slightly ahead of the studio's $10 million expectations, and Entertainment Studios Founder, Chairman and CEO, Byron Allen said of the debut, "We are very happy with our first wide release, 47 Meters Down. The movie is perfect for the summer, and an absolute crowd-pleaser as indicated by our outstanding per-screen average." While we don't have an official budget for the feature, which was acquired from Dimension, the P&A spend was a healthy $30 million. The film received a "C" CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Falling short of the top five and expectations is the release of Sony's R-rated party comedy Rough Night starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz. Pegged for an opening in the low-teens the $20 million production could only manage an estimated $8 million from 3,162 locations and receiving a "C+" CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Internationally the film opened in 16 markets, including Australia and Russia, where it brought in an estimated $4.2 million.

Elsewhere in the top ten, Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales brought in an estimated $8.5 million as its domestic cume now tops $150 million while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivered an estimated $5 million and now finds its domestic cume just shy of $375 million.

Outside the top ten, Focus Features debuted The Book of Henry from director Colin Trevorrow into just 579 theaters where it brought in an estimated $1.4 million. The film's audience was predominantly female with 39% over the age of 55.

In limited release, FIP's release of Warriors of the Dawn brought in an estimated $39,000 from 32 locations ($1,219 PTA); IFC's The Journey brought in an estimated $34,364 from two theaters ($17,182 PTA); Film Movement's Moka brought in an estimated $8,100 from one theater; Abramorama's Hare Krishna! brought in an estimated $21,473 from one theater; and Oscilloscope's Lost in Paris debuted with $4,500, also from one location.

Next week sees the release of Transformers: The Last Knight, which will debut Wednesday in over 3,900 theaters. As far as wide releases are concerned, it has a clear path throughout the weekend as the lone new wide release of the week.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

