'Wonder Woman' Tops Cruise's 'Mummy' for Second Week at #1







June 11, 2017

While Universal's release of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise is the #1 movie worldwide, it fell short of its anticipated mark domestically. The Cruise-led feature had to settle for second place, finishing nearly $25 million shy of Wonder Woman's second weekend, as the DC Comics adaptation enjoyed a #1 finish at the weekend box office for a second week in a row.

With an estimated $57 million, Warner Bros. and DC Comics' release of Wonder Woman finished atop the weekend box office for a second week in a row as its domestic cume now totals more than $205 million after just ten days in release. The performance signals a 45% drop compared to the film's massive $103 million debut last weekend. Just to put that drop in perspective, recent DC Films saw significantly larger second weekend dips as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice fell 69% in its second weekend, Suicide Squad dropped 67% and Man of Steel dipped 65%.

Internationally, Wonder Woman added $58.1 million from 57 markets, brining its international cume to $230.2 million for a global tally that now tops $435 million. The film debuts in Germany next week followed by Spain (June 23) and Japan in August.

In second is Universal's The Mummy, a $125 million budgeted reboot of the studio's classic monster tale, which was previously resurrected back in the late '90s when Brendan Fraser and director Stephen Sommers opened The Mummy to the tune of $43.3 million on its way to a $155.3 million domestic run and the start of a trilogy. Unfortunately for Universal, their newest attempt to bring The Mummy back to life could only muster an estimated $32.2 million, an opening that not only falls short of the original Mummy as well as its sequel, which opened with $68.1 million in 2001, but it's even short of the lackluster third film in the franchise, which brought in $40.4 million in 2008 before barely topping $100 million domestically, a figure this latest incarnation won't likely hit as the film was mostly panned by critics while audiences gave it a "B-" CinemaScore.

Of course, it isn't all about the domestic box office any longer and The Mummy has delivered overseas with an estimated $141.8 million as it became Cruise's largest worldwide opening ever, topping the $102.5 million international opening for War of the Worlds. Of course, it doesn't hurt that it debuted in 63 international markets, including China where it brought in an estimated $52.2 million. Other openings include record openings for a Cruise-led feature in South Korea ($17.8m), Russia ($7.6m), Mexico ($5.1m) and Brazil ($3.6m). Overall, the film saw a $174 million global launch, of which a hefty 81.5% is attributed to the international market. The Mummy hits theaters in France next weekend, followed by a release in Japan on July 28.

As of right now, the future for Universal's Dark Universe franchise is to bring Bride of Frankenstein back to the big screen with Bill Condon (Beauty and the Beast) set to direct for a February 15, 2019 release and while two more "event" films are slated for release from Universal in 2019 and 2020, those haven't yet been officially revealed to be films within the Dark Universe, despite online rumors to the contrary.

Third place goes to Fox's release of DreamWorks Animation's Captain Underpants, which dipped 48% in its second weekend, bringing in an estimated $12.3 million. The film's domestic cume now totals $44.5 million.

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales finished in fourth positing in its third week in release, bringing in an estimated $10.7 million as its domestic cume is now over $135 million. Internationally the film added another $34.8 million from 54 markets as its worldwide total now tops $600 million.

Rounding out the top five is another Disney title in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which brought in an estimated $6.2 million as its domestic cume now tops $365 million. Internationally the film added $2.2 million from 50 markets as its worldwide gross now tops $833 million.

Falling just outside the top five is the weekend's second new wide release, A24's thriller It Comes at Night, which was a hit with critics, but seems to be struggling a little with audiences. Expectations were for an opening weekend over $10 million, but the film could only manage an estimated $6 million from 2,533 theaters as opening day audiences scored it with a dismal "D" CinemaScore. The film's production budget, prior to prints and advertising, was under $5 million.

The weekend's third new release was Bleecker Street's Megan Leavey, which scored a strong "A" CinemaScore from opening day audiences while not exactly delivering overwhelming opening results, finishing with an estimated $3.7 million from 1,956 theaters.

Additionally, Fox Searchlight's release of My Cousin Rachel starring Rachel Weisz, delivered an estimated $954k from 523 theaters, a meager $1,824 per theater average.

In limited release, Roadside's release of Beatriz at Dinner delivered an estimated $150,160 from five theaters for a strong, $30,032 per theater average. Oscilloscope's Night School debuted at the IFC Center in New York and brought in an estimated $1,600 after playing to several sold out shows over the weekend in the 40 seat auditorium. Freestyle's release of Miles debuted in two theaters and brought in an estimated $5,176 ($1,676 PTA) while The Orchard's The Hero debuted with an estimated $48,414 from four screens for a $12,104 average.

Next weekend sees four new wide releases hitting theaters, three of which will be playing in over 3,000 locations. Among them, Disney and Pixar's Cars 3 is looking to debut in over 3,900 theaters, Entertainment Studios will release 47 Meters Down in ~3,500 theaters and Sony will release the R-rated comedy Rough Night in over 3,000 theaters. Lionsgate's release of Summit's All Eyez on Me, telling the story of rapper 2Pac, will also be hitting theaters, debuting in ~2,400 locations.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

