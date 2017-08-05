'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Debuts with $145 Million Domestically, Tops $425M Worldwide







May 7, 2017

Accounting for over 79% of the cumulative top ten gross, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 topped the domestic box office, showing a 54% increase compared to the 2014 original and giving Disney the top two openers of 2017 so far. Additionally, the film expanded its reach overseas, including openings in South Korea and China, the latter of which delivered the fourth largest opening in China to date for a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the film's global cume has now topped $425 million in 13 days.

With an estimated $145 million opening weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 topped the weekend box office and improved on the original 2014 release by 53.78%. Considering the $94.3 million opening for the original Guardians of the Galaxy was something of a surprise it's a spectacularly impressive result considering it's the largest jump for a second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, among all sequels in the MCU only the 88.5% increase for Captain America: Civil War over Winter Soldier is better.

The opening is just a bit below the $147 million opening for Furious 7, which went on to gross $353 million domestically. That said, the average multiplier for an MCU film is 2.73, which would put Guardians 2 right at $395 million domestically and given the 3.53 multiplier for the first film it feels safe to assume we should expect at least that much and more likely a result over $400 million.

Helping matters further is the "A" CinemaScore, which is right in line with pretty much all MCU features, and don't be surprised to see that opening weekend total bump up a notch or two and perhaps finish right around $147 million. Audience demographics show the film playing to an audience that was 56% male vs. 44% female, and overall 22% of the audience as 25 years-old or younger and a whopping 72% of the audience were adults while only 9% were teenagers.

Internationally, Guardians 2 brought in an estimated $123.8 million this weekend as its international cume now stands at $282.6 million after 13 days. Added to the estimated opening domestically the film's global cume totals $427.6 million, which helps push the worldwide cume for the Marvel Cinematic Universe over $11.3 billion.

Highlights internationally include an estimated $48 million opening for Guardians in China, which is 75% ahead of the first film and nearly half of the first film's overall $96.4 million take in China. The film opened in Korea with an estimated $13.3 million and in Russia with an estimated $11.6 million. Next weekend the film will open in Japan (May 12), the film's final international market.

Digging deeper into the numbers approximately 41% of Guardians 2's weekend gross came from 3D ticket sales, led by China where 99% of all moviegoers saw the film in 3D. Elsewhere, Germany saw 80% of its sales attributed to 3D, Brazil (76%), Russia (52%), Hong Kong (43%), The Netherlands (90%), Colombia (85%) and Austria (85%). Also, $25 million of the global ticket sales came from IMAX theaters as the film played on 1,088 IMAX screens in 69 markets making it the widest opening in IMAX's history.

Universal's The Fate of the Furious slides to second after three weeks at number one. This weekend it brought in an estimated $8.5 million, pushing its domestic cume over $205 million. Internationally the film crossed $950 million after bringing in an estimated $30.1 million this weekend from 66 territories. This pushes the global cume for the eight installment in the Fast and Furious franchise to $1.158 billion where it now stands as the 13th largest worldwide release of all-time and seventh largest international release.

Third belongs to Fox's The Boss Baby, which has now grossed over $156 million domestically after bringing in an estimated $6.2 million in its sixth weekend in release. The film also brought in another $17 million internationally bringing its global cume to $435 million.

Lionsgate and Pantelion's How to be a Latin Lover dropped 57% in its second weekend, delivering a fourth place finish with an estimated $5.25 million. The film's cume now stands $20.6 million.

And rounding out the top five is Disney's Beauty and the Beast with an estimated $4.9 million as its domestic cume now stands at $487.5 million. Additionally, the film brought in another $11.9 million internationally this weekend as its global cume combs to $1.186 billion, making it the eleventh highest grossing worldwide release of all-time.

Outside the top ten, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion may have dropped 69%, but with an estimated $3.2 million from 418 theaters it still had the best per theater average among all holdovers with $7,757 per theater. The film's cume now stands at $16.1 million in North America.

Outside the top ten, The Orchard's release of The Dinner, starring Richard Gere, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Coogan and Laura Linney brought in an estimated $755,348 from 505 theaters.

In limited release A24's The Lovers delivered an estimated $75,370 from four theaters for a strong $17,603 per theater average. The film will roll out into additional top markets next weekend and continue to expand throughout May and into the Summer months.

Additionally, Neon's Julian Assange documentary Risk brought in an estimated $75,179 from 34 theaters ($2,211 PTA); IFC's Chuck brought in an estimated $40,416 from four theaters ($10,104 PTA); The Weinstein's 3 Generations brought in $20,118 from six theaters ($3,353 PTA); Janus's re-release of Andrei Tarkovsky's Stalker brought in an estimated $19,784 from one theater; Abramorama's Mr. Chibbs opened with an estimated $3,640 from one location; and The Orchard's Take Me delivered $3,258, also from one location.

Finally, this weekend also saw Universal and Blumhouse's Get Out bring in an estimated $8.3 million internationally as it expanded its reach overseas into 47 markets. This brings the international cume to $30.5 million for a global total that now tops $204 million, all on a $4.5 million budget.

Next weekend's wide releases include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which WB is releasing in over 3,600 theaters, and Snatched starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, opening in ~3,300 locations. Additionally, BH Tilt will debut Lowriders while Roadside has a pair of releases in The Wall and The Wedding Plan.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

