'Furious 8' Tops $1 Billion, 'Latin Lover' and 'Baahubali 2' Open Big & 'Guardians 2' Debuts







April 30, 2017

While it's no small feat that The Fate of the Furious finished atop the box office for a third weekend in a row while crossing $1 billion worldwide, Pantelion's How to be a Latin Lover and Great India Films' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion are stealing some of the spotlight as the two films finished in second and third place at the domestic box office, despite the fact the two films played in just over 1,500 theaters combined. Additionally, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 got off to a healthy start overseas, one week ahead of its domestic debut.

With an estimated $19.3 million, Fate of the Furious sees its domestic cume grow to $192.7 million, earning a third weekend atop the domestic box office. Of course, the bigger story is the film became Universal's fifth title to top $1 billion worldwide, joining the ranks of Jurassic World ($1.67 billion), Furious 7 ($1.52 billion), Minions ($1.16 billion) and Jurassic Park ($1.04 billion). This weekend Furious 8 is estimated to have brought in $68.4 million from 69 markets bringing its international total to $867.6 million. The only new opener this week was Japan where the film delivered an estimated $7.5 million, the largest opening for a Fast film in Japan.

Second place belongs to Lionsgate's release of Pantelion's How to be a Latin Lover starring Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek. The film played in just 1,118 theaters and delivered an estimated $12 million for a $10,750 per theater average. This is the largest opening for a Pantelion film to date and the "A" CinemaScore grade from opening day audiences is sure to aid its legs moving forward. Additionally, the film played to an audience that was 55% female, 75% of the overall audience was 25 years or older and 89% were Hispanic.

In third is the mammoth release of the Tollywood sensation, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion distributed by Great India Films in North America. Playing in a mere 425 theaters the film brought in an estimated $10.1 million, a whopping $23,855 per theater average and nearly three times as much as the opening for the 2015 original. This is the largest opening for an Indian film domestically and we are still hoping to get a full report regarding its performance outside North America.

Finishing in fourth is STX's The Circle, the first film in the studio's three-year deal with Europacorp and it came up light compared to expectations, delivering an estimated $9.3 million from 3,163 theaters. Reviews didn't help the film which scored a 43 on Metacritic, a sentiment that was echoed by opening day audiences, which gave the film a dismal "D+" CinemaScore. Exit polls show 62% of the opening weekend audience for the film was female and 44% was between the ages of 18 and 34. While the budget was a reported $18 million for the feature, Europacorp acquired the title for $8 million.

Rounding out the top five was Fox's The Boss Baby, which held on nicely once again, dropping 29% in its fifth weekend in release, delivering an estimated $9.05 million as its domestic cume is now just shy of $150 million.

Outside the top ten Universal and Blumhouse's Get Out is doing everything it can to stay in theaters as the film found itself adding 598 locations in its tenth week in release where it grossed an estimated $1.7 million as its domestic cume now stands at $172.5 million. Worldwide it's still only getting started but it's international cume is now up to $21.4 million as the $4.5 million production is nearing $200 million globally.

In other Blumhouse news, the latest BH Tilt release, Sleight, debuted this weekend in just 565 theaters where it brought in a somewhat satisfying $1.7 million. The film was made on a tiny, $250,000 budget, and was picked up by Blumhouse and WWE Films out of Sundance last year.

In limited release China Lion's Battle for Memories brought in an estimated $210k from 42 theaters ($5,000 PTA); Oscilloscope's One Week and a Day opened with an estimated $9,500 from 3 theaters ($3,167 PTA); Well Go's Buster's Mal Heart brought in $7,800 from one location; and Abramorama's Bang! The Bert Berns Story also debuted in just one theater where it brought in an estimated $4,227.

Next weekend belongs to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which got off to a strong start internationally this weekend, bringing in an estimated $101.2 million from ~58% of the overall international market. The film was #1 in all markets in which it opened outside of Portugal, Turkey and Vietnam and all markets topped the opening performance for the original Guardians of the Galaxy. Estimated results include the UK ($15.5M), Australia ($11.6M), Germany ($8.3M), France ($7.9M), Mexico ($7.6M), Brazil ($6.9M), Italy ($4.1M), Indonesia ($3.4M), Spain ($3.3M), Philippines ($3.2M), Thailand ($2.7M), Taiwan ($2.4M), Malaysia ($2.0M) and New Zealand ($2.0M).

As for how this performance compares to previous Marvel releases, Disney estimates the opening is +57% ahead of the original Guardians which ended with $440.2 million internationally, +50% ahead of Captain America: Winter Soldier ($454.5M internationally) and +19% ahead of Thor: The Dark World ($438.2M internationally) when comparing the same suite of territories and all at today's exchange rates. The film has still yet to open in Russia, Korea, China and Japan.

As for Guardians 2's domestic debut, the film will open in ~4,200 theaters and while it was originally expected Fate of the Furious would become 2017's second $100+ million opener until it fell short, Guardians most certainly will cross that mark as an opening around $150 million is within reach.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

