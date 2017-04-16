'Fate of the Furious' Debuts with Record International and Worldwide Opening Weekend







April 16, 2017

It was close, but just by a hair Universal's The Fate of the Furious topped $100 million at the domestic box office, leading the Easter weekend charge and becoming the second 2017 release to top the century mark over its three-day opening. More importantly, on top of its North American debut, the film premiered in over 60 international markets where it brought in a record $432.3 million, resulting in a record $532.5 million worldwide debut.

With an estimated $100.2 million, The Fate of the Furious secured the #1 spot at the domestic box office, delivering on industry expectations. The film scored an "A" CinemaScore from opening day audiences which were 58% male vs. 42% female. Of that audience, 50% were under the age of 25 and further demographics show the opening weekend audience was made up of 41% Caucasian moviegoers, 26% Hispanic, 19% African American and 11% Asian. This makes for the second time a film in the Fast and Furious franchise has debuted with over $100 million and there are more to come with Fast and Furious 9 planned for 2019 and a tenth installment set for a 2021 release.

Internationally is where the majority of the Fate of the Furious story will be told as it broke the international opening record, previously held by Jurassic World with $316.7 million, as it brought in a massive $432.3 million from 63 international markets. Combined with the $100.2 million domestic opening this gives the film a record $532.5 million worldwide debut, breaking the previous record of $529 million held by none other than Star Wars: The Force Awakens. With this weekend's grosses, the Fast and Furious franchise has now amassed just shy of $4.5 billion worldwide from all eight of its feature films.

Highlights for the film's international debut begin with the fact it was the #1 film in all 60+ territories where it opened, among which it was the largest opening in 17 of those territories: Argentina, China, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Middle East, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Portugal, South Africa, U.A.E., Venezuela and Vietnam. The largest of all of this weekend's openings is the estimated $190 million the film brought in from China, which is the largest three-day opening weekend of all-time in China and, of course, the biggest Hollywood opening of all-time. Top grossing territories include:

China - $190 million

Mexico - $17.8 million

U.K. and Ireland - $17 million

Russia - $14.1 million

Germany - $13.6 million

Brazil - $12.8 million

France - $10.5 million

Korea - $10.5 million

India - $10.4 million

Taiwan - $9.7 million

Australia - $9.6 million

Middle East Combined - $9.3 million

Indonesia - $9 million

Argentina - $8.3 million

Malaysia - $6.8 million

Italy - $6.7 million

Spain - $6.1 million

Colombia - $5 million

Thailand - $4.7 million

Panama - $4.6 million

The Fate of the Furious has five more territories where it is set to open including today in the Philippines followed by an April 20 opening in Serbia, April 21 in Poland and Romania and an April 28 opening in Japan.

Elsewhere in the domestic top five, The Boss Baby and Beauty and the Beast continued their solid week-to-week holds, both dropping just over 40% for estimated $15.5 million and $13.6 million weekends respectively. Beauty and the Beast also added to its impressive worldwide haul this weekend, bringing in an additional $22 million internationally as its worldwide cume climbs to $1.043 billion, making it the 22nd largest worldwide release of all-time.

Sony's Smurfs: The Lost Village finished in fourth position with an estimated $6.5 million as it dropped 51% in its second weekend as its domestic cume now stands at $24.7 million. Rounding out the top five is WB's Going in Style, also in its second weekend, which brought in an estimated $6.35 million, signaling a 47% drop and a domestic cume of $23.3 million.

Outside the top five, Fox Searchlight's expansion of Gifted didn't exactly light the box office on fire as it played in 1,146 theaters (+1,090) and brought in an estimated $3 million ($2,618 PTA). Gifted will continue to expand to around ~1,600 theaters next weekend.

Also, for the seventh weekend in a row (a.k.a. every subsequent weekend since its release eight weeks ago), Universal and Blumhouse's Get Out had the smallest drop within the top ten. This weekend it dipped just 28% for an estimated $2.9 million as its domestic cume now stands at $167.5 million.

A few other weekend highlights include Kong: Skull Island, which brought in an estimated $2.67 million and has now surpassed $160 million domestically and Logan, which brought in an estimated $1.9 million and has now topped $220 million domestically.

In limited release, Roadside's Tommy's Honour opened on 167 screens where it brought in an estimated $218,920 ($1,310 PTA). Bleecker Street's release of The Lost City of Z brought in an estimated $112,633 from four theaters ($28,158 PTA), narrowly topping Open Road's Spark: A Space Tail even though Open Road's animated feature opened in 361 more theaters where it could only manage an estimated $112,352 ($308 PTA).

Also, Sony Classics' Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer opened with an estimated $103,664 ($20,733 PTA); Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary from Abramorama opened with an estimated $15,880 from one theater; GKIDs' My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea opened with an estimated $15,215 from three theaters ($5,072 PTA); Cohen Media's Heal the Living debuted with an estimated $3,176 from two theaters ($1,588 PTA); and FilmRise's Finding Oscar opened with an estimated $3,000 from one location.

Next weekend sees the release of five new films including the Warner Bros. thriller Unforgettable along with Open Road's The Promise, Phoenix Forgotten from Cinelou, Free Fire from A24 and, finally, Disneynature's Born in China.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

Discuss this story with fellow Box Office Mojo fans on Facebook. On Twitter, follow us at @boxofficemojo and author Brad Brevet at @bradbrevet.





