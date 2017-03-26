Disney's 'Beauty' Delivers Beastly Second Weekend, While 'Power Rangers' Opens with $40.5M







March 26, 2017

Disney's Beauty and the Beast delivered a monster second weekend, pulling in enough to make it the fourth largest second weekend of all-time and pushing the film over $315 million in a matter of just ten days. Added to that, Lionsgate's release of Saban's Power Rangers debuted in second place and proved there was still an audience for the franchise that began in the early '90s. Meanwhile, Sony's Life didn't show much of it and WB's CHiPs finished mostly as expected, settling in the lower half of the weekend top ten. All that said, it was a great weekend at the domestic box office with the top twelve delivering $192.3 million a 63% improvement over the same weekend last year.

With an estimated $88.3 million, Disney's Beauty and the Beast finished atop the box office for a second weekend in a row. It's the fourth largest second weekend of all-time and pushes the film's domestic cume over of $315 million, one of the fastest films to ever hit that mark. That said, rival studios are estimating the film may have topped $90 million this weekend, which would be consistent with the film over performing by $4.7 million compared to estimates last weekend. We'll have to wait for actuals tomorrow afternoon to see how everything shakes out.

In addition to its domestic performance, Beauty and the Beast continued its outstanding run internationally adding an estimated $119.2 million overseas bringing its worldwide cume to $690.3 million. This is the fourth consecutive Walt Disney Studios release to surpass the $600M mark globally, following Doctor Strange, Moana and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The film's performance helps push Disney's global cume for the year to $1.3 billion.

Finishing in second place is Lionsgate's release of Saban's Power Rangers, which brought in an estimated $40.5 million from 3,693 locations. This result finds the film delivering in the high end of pre-release tracking and opening day audiences showed they enjoyed what they saw, scoring it with an "A" CinemaScore. Of that audience 30% were under the age of 18 and gave the film an "A+" CinemaScore. Further demographic breakdown saw the audience made up of 60% male moviegoers vs. 40% female, of which 50% of the audience was over the age of 25.

Looking ahead it will be interesting to see just how high the domestic total can climb for the $100 million production as last year saw Independence Day: Resurgence open with $41 million and only go on to gross just over $100 million. However, The Legend of Tarzan debuted with $38.5 million and finished its domestic run over $125 million. A performance closer to Tarzan's seems more likely, but next weekend will be the tell-tale sign as to just how front-loaded this film was, but with an "A" CinemaScore and a strong performance with audiences under the age of 18 it could prove to have strong legs over the coming weeks.

Internationally, Power Rangers debuted in 62 markets and delivered an estimated $18.7 million for a $59.2 million worldwide debut. Of the territories in which the film was released, Mexico led the way with an estimated $3 million followed by a $2.1 million opening in Brazil, the film finished second in both markets. Power Rangers also finished second in the UK with an estimated $2.1 million. The film has yet to open in plenty of major markets including upcoming early April releases in France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Finland and Sweden followed by a late April release in South Korea and a mid-July release in Japan.

WB's Kong: Skull Island finished third with an estimated $14.4 million, a 48% drop that brings the film's cume to $133.5 million as it kicks off its third week in release. In addition to its domestic performance, Kong debuted in China this weekend where it brought in an estimated $72.1 million as its international cume now stands at $258.6 million for a worldwide total just shy of $400 million.

Finishing in fourth is the second new wide release of the weekend, Sony's R-rated sci-fi thriller Life, which could only muster an estimated $12.6 million for the three-day. This is below Mojo's forecast, but awfully close to the $13.3 million Chappie started with back in March 2015. The film was a little less popular with opening day audiences than Chappie, however, as it scored a disappointing "C+" CinemaScore, which doesn't bode well for its future prospects. Opening weekend audience breakdown was 55% male vs. 45% female, of which 43% were under the age of 25.

Outside the US and Canada, Life debuted in 56 international markets and pulled in an estimated $16.1 million. The international markets were led by Russia with $3.1 million where it debuted in second place to Fox's The Boss Baby. Life expands over the coming weeks with major market releases including South Korea (April 5), Spain (April 7), France (April 19) and Brazil (April 20).

Rounding out the top five is Fox's Logan, which brought in an estimated $10.1 million, pushing its domestic cume over $200 million. Internationally, Logan added an estimated $12 million bringing its worldwide cume to $565.5 million, placing second on the worldwide chart for 2017 behind Beauty and the Beast.

Outside the top five, Warner Bros.'s release of the R-rated TV adaptation CHiPs failed to generate much interest as it brought in an estimated $7.6 million from 2,464 theaters ($3,084 PTA). The film scored a "B-" CinemaScore and may struggle to even reach $20 million once all is said and done. The audience breakdown was 53% male vs. 47% female, of which 68% were over the age of 25.

Internationally, CHiPs debuted in 31 markets and pulled in an estimated $1.9 million, led by a $248,000 weekend in the UK. The film will open in the United Arab Emirates next weekend, followed by Australia on April 6th and Mexico on April 7th.

Outside the top ten, RiverRun's release of Slamma Jamma debuted with an estimated $1.68 million from 502 theaters, Fox Searchight's Wilson opened in 310 theaters with an estimated $330,000 and FIP's Phillauri opened with $265,000 from 74 theaters.

Next weekend sees the release of Fox's animated comedy The Boss Baby, which debuted with $16.2 million from five international markets this weekend, Sony's release of Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson and Focus's moderate release of The Zookeeper's Wife into ~450 theaters. The performances of all three will be interesting, but most interesting will be the third weekend performance for Beauty and the Beast and to see just how well Power Rangers holds over in its sophomore session.

You can check out all of this weekend's estimated results right here and we'll be updating our charts with weekend actuals on Monday afternoon.

Discuss this story with fellow Box Office Mojo fans on Facebook. On Twitter, follow us at @boxofficemojo and author Brad Brevet at @bradbrevet.





