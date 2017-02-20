'LEGO Batman' Tops Presidents' Day Weekend, 'Great Wall' Leads Newcomers







The LEGO Batman Movie topped the weekend box office for a second week in a row, holding off a trio of newcomers led by Universal's The Great Wall. Fellow new releases, Fist Fight and particularly Fox's A Cure for Wellness, fizzled in their respective debuts as the start of 2017's Presidents' Day weekend saw the top twelve come in 47% behind last year. While that was mostly to be expected, it's a rather significant dip as 2017 is currently pacing 10.4% behind 2016's yearly grosses.

With an estimated $34.2 million, WB's The LEGO Batman Movie finished #1 by a considerable margin, dropping 35.4% and raising its domestic cume to $98.7 million after ten days in release. The film should top $43 million for the four-day weekend, pushing it over $100 million by end of day Monday. Internationally, LEGO Batman is up to $72 million after bringing in an estimated $21.5 million from 62 markets this weekend elevating its worldwide total over $170 million. The film opens in China on March 3.

In second place is Universal's Fifty Shades Darker, performing mostly as expected, dipping 55% in its second weekend and bringing in an estimated $20.9 million for the three-day weekend as its domestic cume grows to $89.6 million after ten days in release. The film is expected to top $24 million for the four-day holiday weekend.

In addition to its domestic performance, Fifty Shades Darker finished atop the international weekend box office for a second week in a row, bringing in an estimated $43.7 million from 59 markets. As a result, the film's international cume has grown to $187.2 million, bringing its worldwide total to $276.9 million.

In third we find the first of the weekend's new releases in Universal and Legendary's The Great Wall, which bested industry expectations delivering an estimated $18.1 million for the three-day and is expected to gross $21 million for the four-day weekend. The film received a so-so "B" CinemaScore from opening day audiences of which 59% were male vs. 41% female of which 50% were under the age of 30. Further demographic breakdowns show 45% of the opening weekend audience was Caucasian, 23% Hispanic, 15% Asian and 10% African American.

With a reported budget of $150 million that domestic opening looks weak, but when you consider The Great Wall has already generated over $244 million internationally and now stands at $262.7 million worldwide things come a bit more in focus. However, a $150 million budget looms large and this one is still going to be looking for additional earnings as it continues to roll out internationally over the coming months as similar Legendary openers have failed to reach $45 million domestically.

Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter Two finished in fourth position with an estimated $16.5 million for the three-day and is expected to deliver an estimated $19.5 million for the four-day weekend. The film's domestic cume stands at an estimated $58.6 million after just ten days, which already tops the entire domestic run of the first film's $43 million gross, a figure Chapter Two topped after just eight days in theaters. Internationally, John Wick 2 is up to $31.8 million, bringing its worldwide total to just over $90 million with openings in France, Belgium, South Korea and Mexico set for next weekend.

Rounding out the top five is our second new release of the weekend, that being Warner Bros' release of New Line's comedy Fist Fight, which delivered an estimated $12 million from 3,185 theater and is expected to finish just over $13 million for the four-day weekend. Opening day audiences were only mildly impressed, awarding the film a "B" CinemaScore. The audience was broken down 54% male vs. 46% female, of which 39% where under the age of 25. Looking ahead, a $30-35 million domestic run seems about right given the film's opening performance.

Hidden Figures finished in sixth as its domestic cume climbs over $140 million, continuing to solidify its position as the highest grossing release among 2016's Best Picture nominees. The film also brought in an estimated $7.3 million internationally this weekend as its worldwide cume now stands at $163.9 million. Its international expansion will see it add 15 additional markets next weekend, including Poland, UAE, South Africa, Sweden and Turkey.

Universal's Split added an estimated $7 million as its cume now stands over $123 million domestically and Lionsgate's La La Land added an estimated $4.5 million this weekend bringing its domestic cume to $133.5 million. Additionally, La La Land added $31.7 million from 73 international markets this weekend bringing its worldwide and international totals to an estimated $340.1 million and $206.1 million respectively.

Finally, rounding out the top ten is Fox's A Cure for Wellness, delivering an estimated $4.2 million from 2,704 theaters. Expectations were low for this one headed into the weekend and while we tried to present a case for how it might be able to outperform in our weekend preview it just wasn't to be. The film is expected to fall short of $5 million for the four-day and word of mouth doesn't appear as if it will be helping matters over the coming weeks as it scored a disappointing "C+" CinemaScore with opening day audiences.

Internationally, A Cure for Wellness scrounged up $4.5 million from 2,734 screens in 36 markets including France and South Korea where it brought in an estimated $950K and $862K, respectively. The film expands into 7 markets next weekend, including the UK, Germany and Mexico.

Outside the top ten, Lionsgate's release of Pantelion's Everybody Loves Somebody delivered an estimated $1 million from 333 theaters, which is similar to the $979k Un Padre No Tan Padre opened with earlier this year as it currently stands at $2 million after 24 days in release.

Next weekend sees the release of Jordan Peele's Get Out, Open Road's release of the long-delayed Collide and Lionsgate's animated pick-up Rock Dog.

You can see this weekend's three-day estimates right here and we will have four-day estimates on Monday, followed by weekend actuals Tuesday afternoon.

