2017 Kicks Off with Tight Race for #1 Between 'Rogue One' and 'Hidden Figures'

Rank*TitleFriday
1/6
(Estimates)		Saturday
1/7
(Estimates)		Sunday
1/8
(Estimates)		Monday
1/9
1ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY
Buena Vista

4,157		$6,054,000

+55.5% / $1,456
$461,355,354 / 22		$9,556,000

+57.8% / $2,299
$470,911,354 / 23		$6,362,000

-33.4% / $1,530
$477,273,354 / 24
N/A
2SING
Universal

3,955		$5,144,350

+63.2% / $1,301
$198,943,995 / 17		$9,018,325

+75.3% / $2,280
$207,962,320 / 18		$5,410,995

-40% / $1,368
$213,373,315 / 19
N/A
3HIDDEN FIGURES
Fox

2,471		$7,575,000

+9175.6% / $3,066
$10,529,178 / 13		$8,900,000

+17.5% / $3,602
$19,429,178 / 14		$5,325,000

-40.2% / $2,155
$24,754,178 / 15
N/A
4UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS
Sony / Screen Gems

3,070		$4,820,000

-- / $1,570
$4,820,000 / 1		$5,225,000

+8.4% / $1,702
$10,045,000 / 2		$3,055,000

-41.5% / $995
$13,100,000 / 3
N/A
5LA LA LAND
Lionsgate/Summit

1,515		$3,177,000

+145% / $2,097
$44,833,587 / 29		$4,130,000

+30% / $2,726
$48,963,587 / 30		$2,693,000

-34.8% / $1,778
$51,656,587 / 31
N/A
6PASSENGERS (2016)
Sony / Columbia

3,400		$2,700,000

+70.8% / $794
$74,793,043 / 17		$3,920,000

+45.2% / $1,153
$78,713,043 / 18		$2,180,000

-44.4% / $641
$80,893,043 / 19
N/A
7MOANA
Buena Vista

2,549		$1,565,000

+26.6% / $614
$220,546,182 / 45		$2,754,000

+76% / $1,080
$223,300,182 / 46		$2,094,000

-24% / $821
$225,394,182 / 47
N/A
8WHY HIM?
Fox

2,904		$2,075,000

+71% / $715
$44,134,553 / 15		$2,840,000

+36.9% / $978
$46,974,553 / 16		$1,585,000

-44.2% / $546
$48,559,553 / 17
N/A
9FENCES
Paramount

2,368		$1,405,000

+70.7% / $593
$37,368,264 / 22		$2,070,000

+47.3% / $874
$39,438,264 / 23		$1,225,000

-40.8% / $517
$40,663,264 / 24
N/A
10ASSASSIN'S CREED
Fox

2,642		$1,140,000

+33.1% / $431
$46,845,783 / 17		$1,720,000

+50.9% / $651
$48,565,783 / 18		$940,000

-45.3% / $356
$49,505,783 / 19
N/A
11MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Roadside Attractions

1,054		$748,385

+58.9% / $710
$32,088,742 / 50		$1,078,500

+44.1% / $1,023
$33,167,242 / 51		$647,100

-40% / $614
$33,814,342 / 52
N/A
12LION
Weinstein Company

600		$581,000

+99% / $968
$8,373,719 / 43		$873,000

+50.3% / $1,455
$9,246,719 / 44		$567,000

-35.1% / $945
$9,813,719 / 45
N/A
-FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
Warner Bros.

1,188		$545,000

+34.5% / $459
$227,801,573 / 50		$835,000

+53.2% / $703
$228,636,573 / 51		$545,000

-34.7% / $459
$229,181,573 / 52
N/A
-A MONSTER CALLS
Focus Features

1,523		$659,755

+24326.3% / $433
$751,247 / 15		$849,745

+28.8% / $558
$1,600,992 / 16		$509,850

-40% / $335
$2,110,842 / 17
N/A
-COLLATERAL BEAUTY
Warner Bros. (New Line)

1,402		$400,000

+10% / $285
$28,955,265 / 22		$570,000

+42.5% / $407
$29,525,265 / 23		$370,000

-35.1% / $264
$29,895,265 / 24
N/A
-JACKIE
Fox Searchlight

353		$303,000

+48.6% / $858
$8,499,551 / 36		$442,000

+45.9% / $1,252
$8,941,551 / 37		$255,000

-42.3% / $722
$9,196,551 / 38
N/A
-ARRIVAL
Paramount

381		$255,000

+58.6% / $669
$93,517,522 / 57		$370,000

+45.1% / $971
$93,887,522 / 58		$190,000

-48.6% / $499
$94,077,522 / 59
N/A
-OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY
Paramount

953		$267,000

-5.9% / $280
$53,529,351 / 29		$347,000

+30% / $364
$53,876,351 / 30		$176,000

-49.3% / $185
$54,052,351 / 31
N/A
-SILENCE (2016)
Paramount

51		$164,000

+1131.9% / $3,216
$546,423 / 15		$187,000

+14% / $3,667
$733,423 / 16		$129,000

-31% / $2,529
$862,423 / 17
N/A
-TROLLS
Fox

332		$100,000

+44.5% / $301
$150,947,527 / 64		$202,000

+102% / $608
$151,149,527 / 65		$128,000

-36.6% / $386
$151,277,527 / 66
N/A
-MOONLIGHT (2016)
A24

135		$96,125

+62% / $712
$13,000,386 / 78		$147,100

+53% / $1,090
$13,147,486 / 79		$115,000

-21.8% / $852
$13,262,486 / 80
N/A
-DOCTOR STRANGE
Buena Vista

263		$94,000

+25.8% / $357
$230,684,918 / 64		$150,000

+59.6% / $570
$230,834,918 / 65		$86,000

-42.7% / $327
$230,920,918 / 66
N/A
-HACKSAW RIDGE
Lionsgate

222		$57,000

+42.6% / $257
$64,944,345 / 64		$93,000

+63.2% / $419
$65,037,345 / 65		$55,000

-40.9% / $248
$65,092,345 / 66
N/A
-20TH CENTURY WOMEN
A24

10		$39,553

+197% / $3,955
$292,141 / 10		$57,371

+45% / $5,737
$349,512 / 11		$45,900

-20% / $4,590
$395,412 / 12
N/A
-PATRIOTS DAY
Lionsgate

7		$37,900

+60.2% / $5,414
$803,314 / 17		$37,000

-2.4% / $5,286
$840,314 / 18		$30,100

-18.6% / $4,300
$870,414 / 19
N/A
-NOCTURNAL ANIMALS
Focus Features

73		$25,480

-6.1% / $349
$10,365,784 / 50		$39,550

+55.2% / $542
$10,405,334 / 51		$23,730

-40% / $325
$10,429,064 / 52
N/A
-ALLIED
Paramount

121		$24,000

+9.5% / $198
$39,744,190 / 45		$37,000

+54.2% / $306
$39,781,190 / 46		$19,000

-48.6% / $157
$39,800,190 / 47
N/A
-LOVING
Focus Features

65		$13,180

+3.5% / $203
$7,558,282 / 64		$20,720

+57.2% / $319
$7,579,002 / 65		$12,430

-40% / $191
$7,591,432 / 66
N/A
-JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK
Paramount

113		$14,000

+61.3% / $124
$58,641,114 / 78		$22,000

+57.1% / $195
$58,663,114 / 79		$12,000

-45.5% / $106
$58,675,114 / 80
N/A
-NERUDA
The Orchard

9		$9,564

+49.1% / $1,063
$180,905 / 22		$13,305

+39.1% / $1,478
$194,210 / 23		$9,314

-30% / $1,035
$203,524 / 24
N/A
-LIVE BY NIGHT
Warner Bros.

4		$8,000

+35.5% / $2,000
$149,490 / 13		$12,000

+50% / $3,000
$161,490 / 14		$8,000

-33.3% / $2,000
$169,490 / 15
N/A
-BAD SANTA 2
Broad Green Pictures

-		$4,011

-23.4% / $65
$17,757,574 / 45		$6,913

+72.4% / $112
$17,764,487 / 46
N/A
N/A
* Ranked by selected day. Click on the day at the top of the chart to sort by that day.

NOTE: If daily grosses stop for a movie, it means that the respective studio is no longer tracking it on a daily basis. The exceptions are New Line, Miramax/Dimension and Sony Pictures Classics. They don't do official daily box office, and estimates are made for their movies based on partial data in order to fill out the top 12. Because of this, movies from these studios are more apt to disappear from the daily chart.

KEY

TITLE
Distributor

 Theater Count

Daily Gross

% Change / Average
Total Gross / Day #