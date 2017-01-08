|Rank*
|Title
|Friday
1/6
(Estimates)
|Saturday
1/7
(Estimates)
|Sunday
1/8
(Estimates)
|Monday
1/9
|1
|ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY
Buena Vista
4,157
|$6,054,000
+55.5% / $1,456
$461,355,354 / 22
|$9,556,000
+57.8% / $2,299
$470,911,354 / 23
|$6,362,000
-33.4% / $1,530
$477,273,354 / 24
N/A
|2
|SING
Universal
3,955
|$5,144,350
+63.2% / $1,301
$198,943,995 / 17
|$9,018,325
+75.3% / $2,280
$207,962,320 / 18
|$5,410,995
-40% / $1,368
$213,373,315 / 19
N/A
|3
|HIDDEN FIGURES
Fox
2,471
|$7,575,000
+9175.6% / $3,066
$10,529,178 / 13
|$8,900,000
+17.5% / $3,602
$19,429,178 / 14
|$5,325,000
-40.2% / $2,155
$24,754,178 / 15
N/A
|4
|UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS
Sony / Screen Gems
3,070
|$4,820,000
-- / $1,570
$4,820,000 / 1
|$5,225,000
+8.4% / $1,702
$10,045,000 / 2
|$3,055,000
-41.5% / $995
$13,100,000 / 3
N/A
|5
|LA LA LAND
Lionsgate/Summit
1,515
|$3,177,000
+145% / $2,097
$44,833,587 / 29
|$4,130,000
+30% / $2,726
$48,963,587 / 30
|$2,693,000
-34.8% / $1,778
$51,656,587 / 31
N/A
|6
|PASSENGERS (2016)
Sony / Columbia
3,400
|$2,700,000
+70.8% / $794
$74,793,043 / 17
|$3,920,000
+45.2% / $1,153
$78,713,043 / 18
|$2,180,000
-44.4% / $641
$80,893,043 / 19
N/A
|7
|MOANA
Buena Vista
2,549
|$1,565,000
+26.6% / $614
$220,546,182 / 45
|$2,754,000
+76% / $1,080
$223,300,182 / 46
|$2,094,000
-24% / $821
$225,394,182 / 47
N/A
|8
|WHY HIM?
Fox
2,904
|$2,075,000
+71% / $715
$44,134,553 / 15
|$2,840,000
+36.9% / $978
$46,974,553 / 16
|$1,585,000
-44.2% / $546
$48,559,553 / 17
N/A
|9
|FENCES
Paramount
2,368
|$1,405,000
+70.7% / $593
$37,368,264 / 22
|$2,070,000
+47.3% / $874
$39,438,264 / 23
|$1,225,000
-40.8% / $517
$40,663,264 / 24
N/A
|10
|ASSASSIN'S CREED
Fox
2,642
|$1,140,000
+33.1% / $431
$46,845,783 / 17
|$1,720,000
+50.9% / $651
$48,565,783 / 18
|$940,000
-45.3% / $356
$49,505,783 / 19
N/A
|11
|MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Roadside Attractions
1,054
|$748,385
+58.9% / $710
$32,088,742 / 50
|$1,078,500
+44.1% / $1,023
$33,167,242 / 51
|$647,100
-40% / $614
$33,814,342 / 52
N/A
|12
|LION
Weinstein Company
600
|$581,000
+99% / $968
$8,373,719 / 43
|$873,000
+50.3% / $1,455
$9,246,719 / 44
|$567,000
-35.1% / $945
$9,813,719 / 45
N/A
|-
|FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
Warner Bros.
1,188
|$545,000
+34.5% / $459
$227,801,573 / 50
|$835,000
+53.2% / $703
$228,636,573 / 51
|$545,000
-34.7% / $459
$229,181,573 / 52
N/A
|-
|A MONSTER CALLS
Focus Features
1,523
|$659,755
+24326.3% / $433
$751,247 / 15
|$849,745
+28.8% / $558
$1,600,992 / 16
|$509,850
-40% / $335
$2,110,842 / 17
N/A
|-
|COLLATERAL BEAUTY
Warner Bros. (New Line)
1,402
|$400,000
+10% / $285
$28,955,265 / 22
|$570,000
+42.5% / $407
$29,525,265 / 23
|$370,000
-35.1% / $264
$29,895,265 / 24
N/A
|-
|JACKIE
Fox Searchlight
353
|$303,000
+48.6% / $858
$8,499,551 / 36
|$442,000
+45.9% / $1,252
$8,941,551 / 37
|$255,000
-42.3% / $722
$9,196,551 / 38
N/A
|-
|ARRIVAL
Paramount
381
|$255,000
+58.6% / $669
$93,517,522 / 57
|$370,000
+45.1% / $971
$93,887,522 / 58
|$190,000
-48.6% / $499
$94,077,522 / 59
N/A
|-
|OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY
Paramount
953
|$267,000
-5.9% / $280
$53,529,351 / 29
|$347,000
+30% / $364
$53,876,351 / 30
|$176,000
-49.3% / $185
$54,052,351 / 31
N/A
|-
|SILENCE (2016)
Paramount
51
|$164,000
+1131.9% / $3,216
$546,423 / 15
|$187,000
+14% / $3,667
$733,423 / 16
|$129,000
-31% / $2,529
$862,423 / 17
N/A
|-
|TROLLS
Fox
332
|$100,000
+44.5% / $301
$150,947,527 / 64
|$202,000
+102% / $608
$151,149,527 / 65
|$128,000
-36.6% / $386
$151,277,527 / 66
N/A
|-
|MOONLIGHT (2016)
A24
135
|$96,125
+62% / $712
$13,000,386 / 78
|$147,100
+53% / $1,090
$13,147,486 / 79
|$115,000
-21.8% / $852
$13,262,486 / 80
N/A
|-
|DOCTOR STRANGE
Buena Vista
263
|$94,000
+25.8% / $357
$230,684,918 / 64
|$150,000
+59.6% / $570
$230,834,918 / 65
|$86,000
-42.7% / $327
$230,920,918 / 66
N/A
|-
|HACKSAW RIDGE
Lionsgate
222
|$57,000
+42.6% / $257
$64,944,345 / 64
|$93,000
+63.2% / $419
$65,037,345 / 65
|$55,000
-40.9% / $248
$65,092,345 / 66
N/A
|-
|20TH CENTURY WOMEN
A24
10
|$39,553
+197% / $3,955
$292,141 / 10
|$57,371
+45% / $5,737
$349,512 / 11
|$45,900
-20% / $4,590
$395,412 / 12
N/A
|-
|PATRIOTS DAY
Lionsgate
7
|$37,900
+60.2% / $5,414
$803,314 / 17
|$37,000
-2.4% / $5,286
$840,314 / 18
|$30,100
-18.6% / $4,300
$870,414 / 19
N/A
|-
|NOCTURNAL ANIMALS
Focus Features
73
|$25,480
-6.1% / $349
$10,365,784 / 50
|$39,550
+55.2% / $542
$10,405,334 / 51
|$23,730
-40% / $325
$10,429,064 / 52
N/A
|-
|ALLIED
Paramount
121
|$24,000
+9.5% / $198
$39,744,190 / 45
|$37,000
+54.2% / $306
$39,781,190 / 46
|$19,000
-48.6% / $157
$39,800,190 / 47
N/A
|-
|LOVING
Focus Features
65
|$13,180
+3.5% / $203
$7,558,282 / 64
|$20,720
+57.2% / $319
$7,579,002 / 65
|$12,430
-40% / $191
$7,591,432 / 66
N/A
|-
|JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK
Paramount
113
|$14,000
+61.3% / $124
$58,641,114 / 78
|$22,000
+57.1% / $195
$58,663,114 / 79
|$12,000
-45.5% / $106
$58,675,114 / 80
N/A
|-
|NERUDA
The Orchard
9
|$9,564
+49.1% / $1,063
$180,905 / 22
|$13,305
+39.1% / $1,478
$194,210 / 23
|$9,314
-30% / $1,035
$203,524 / 24
N/A
|-
|LIVE BY NIGHT
Warner Bros.
4
|$8,000
+35.5% / $2,000
$149,490 / 13
|$12,000
+50% / $3,000
$161,490 / 14
|$8,000
-33.3% / $2,000
$169,490 / 15
N/A
|-
|BAD SANTA 2
Broad Green Pictures
-
|$4,011
-23.4% / $65
$17,757,574 / 45
|$6,913
+72.4% / $112
$17,764,487 / 46
N/A
N/A