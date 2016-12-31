Top Stories

'Rogue One' Set to Close Out 2016 With Third Straight Weekend at #1

by Brad Brevet

Dec. 29 - The final weekend of 2016 features no new wide releases, but should feature plenty of tickets sold across the country with most everyone getting an extended weekend off work and school. Look for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to finish at #1 yet again as it will soon become one of the top fifteen all-time films domestically, and from there is sure to pass Avengers: Age of Ultron's $459 million domestic gross for tenth place on the chart.

