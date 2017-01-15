Top Story
'Hidden Figures' Topples New Releases to Take MLK Weekend While 'Rogue One' Passes $500 Million
Jan. 15 - It wasn't necessarily an exciting Martin Luther King weekend, though it is rather astonishing to see how poorly all but one of the weekend's new and expanding wide releases performed. The weekend's successes find Hidden Figures leading the way for a second weekend, followed by Golden Globe juggernaut La La Land while it was STX's The Bye Bye Man that outperformed the list of newcomers.
|> MORE STORIES
Showdowns
|'Underworld' War
|10-Day Total:
$23,931,118
|10-Day Total:
$37,025,501
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|Rogue One vs Force Awakens
|31-Day Total:
$498,850,734
|31-Day Total:
$852,274,958
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|Rogue One vs. Comparable Openings
|31-Day Total:
$498,850,734
|31-Day Total:
$471,082,150
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|Fantastic Beasts v. Hobbit v. Oz
|56-Day Total:
$229,871,325
|56-Day Total:
$226,745,932
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|MCU Single Character Intros
|2016 Superhero Showdown
|Trolls vs. Peanuts
|'Don't Breathe' vs. Similar Openers
|Top Grossing Original Animated Openers
|Biggest Animated Movies
|> MORE SHOWDOWNS
Weekend Estimates
Sunday Estimates
Worldwide 2016
Latest Updates
Release Schedule
|January 13
|Theaters
|The Bye Bye Man
|2,220
|Monster Trucks
|3,119
|Sleepless
|1,803
|The Book of Love
|Limited
|Ok Jaanu
|121
|Live By Night
|2,822
|Patriots Day
|3,120
|Silence
|747
|January 20
|Theaters
|The Founder
|1,100
|The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
|1,000
|Split
|3,000
|xXx 3
|3,000
|The Red Turtle
|Limited
|Trespass Against Us
|Limited
|20th Century Women
|Wide
|January 27
|Theaters
|A Dog's Purpose
|Nationwide
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|Nationwide
|February 3
|Theaters
|Rings
|Nationwide
|The Space Between Us
|Nationwide
|I am Not Your Negro
|Limited
|February 10
|Theaters
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Nationwide
|John Wick 2
|Nationwide
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|Nationwide
|Jolly Llb 2
|Limited
|A United Kingdom
|Limited
|> VIEW FULL SCHEDULE
Showtimes & Tickets