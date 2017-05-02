Top Story

'Split' Threepeats Over Super Bowl Weekend as Newcomers Fumble

by Brad Brevet

Feb. 5 - Not many surprises this Super Bowl weekend as Universal's Split finished #1 for a third straight weekend in a row while the new releases struggled out of the gates. Between the new releases, Paramount's Rings did manage a second place finish despite largely negative reviews while STX's The Space Between Us, floundered and finished well below expectations.

