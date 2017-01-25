Top Story
Shyamalan's 'Split' Impresses with $40 Million Debut as 'Rogue One' Tops $1 Billion Worldwide
Jan. 22 - M. Night Shyamalan has delivered a second hit in a row as his latest film, Split, is estimated to have delivered a top five January opening. Meanwhile, Paramount's xXx: The Return of Xander Cage delivered as expected while the Weinstein's The Founder scored a top ten finish. Additionally, Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has become the 28th film to top $1 billion worldwide.
Showdowns
|'Split' vs. Similar Openers
|5-Day Total:
$46,703,115
|5-Day Total:
$49,521,805
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|Xander vs. Riddick
|5-Day Total:
$23,262,800
|5-Day Total:
$22,075,235
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|Sing vs. Despicable Me
|35-Day Total:
$250,431,160
|35-Day Total:
$215,226,035
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|Rogue One vs. Comparable Openings
|40-Day Total:
$513,751,825
|40-Day Total:
$491,702,478
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|STX Horror
|Fantastic Beasts v. Hobbit v. Oz
|Rogue One vs Force Awakens
|MCU Single Character Intros
|2016 Superhero Showdown
|Biggest Animated Movies
Tuesday Box Office
Worldwide 2016
Latest Updates
Release Schedule
|January 27
|Theaters
|A Dog's Purpose
|3,050
|Gold
|2,200
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|3,000+
|Un Padre No Tan Padre
|300
|February 3
|Theaters
|Rings
|Nationwide
|The Space Between Us
|Nationwide
|I am Not Your Negro
|Limited
|February 10
|Theaters
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Nationwide
|John Wick 2
|Nationwide
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|Nationwide
|Jolly Llb 2
|Limited
|A United Kingdom
|Limited
|February 17
|Theaters
|A Cure for Wellness
|Nationwide
|Fist Fight
|Nationwide
|The Great Wall
|Nationwide
|Land of Mine
|Limited
|February 24
|Theaters
|Collide
|Nationwide
|Get Out
|Nationwide
|Rock Dog
|Nationwide
