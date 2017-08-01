Top Stories
2017 Kicks Off with Tight Race for #1 Between 'Rogue One' and 'Hidden Figures'
Jan. 8 - Domestic weekend estimates are in, but the full story won't be told until actuals arrive Monday afternoon as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Fox's expanded release of Hidden Figures are separated by less than $200,000. The weekend's lone new wide release, Screen Gems's Underworld: Blood Wars, scored a fourth place finish while Focus's expansion of A Monster Calls ultimately finished outside the top ten.
Weekend Estimates
Sunday Estimates
Worldwide 2016
Latest Updates
Release Schedule
|January 6
|Theaters
|Underworld 5
|3,070
|Hidden Figures
|2,471
|Lion
|600
|A Monster Calls
|1,523
|January 13
|Theaters
|The Bye Bye Man
|2,300+
|Monster Trucks
|2,800
|Sleepless
|2,000
|The Book of Love
|Limited
|Ok Jaanu
|125
|Live By Night
|2,700+
|Patriots Day
|2,900
|Silence
|750
|January 20
|Theaters
|The Founder
|Nationwide
|The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
|Nationwide
|Split
|Nationwide
|xXx 3
|Nationwide
|The Red Turtle
|Limited
|January 27
|Theaters
|A Dog's Purpose
|Nationwide
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|Nationwide
|February 3
|Theaters
|Rings
|Nationwide
|The Space Between Us
|Nationwide
|I am Not Your Negro
|Limited
|> VIEW FULL SCHEDULE
