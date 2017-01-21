by Brad Brevet

Jan. 19 - Updated with Friday estimates... While last weekend's new releases failed to energize the box office, M. Night Shyamalan's Split and the return of Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage are both looking to score $20+ million openings this weekend. Additionally, this weekend features the release of The Founder into just over one thousand theaters and High Top releasing brings The Resurrection of Gavin Stone into 887 theaters as it hopes to attract the attention of the faith-based audience.