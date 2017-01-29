by Brad Brevet

Jan. 29 - M. Night Shyamalan's Split dominated in its second weekend at the box office giving Universal the #1 and #2 spots this weekend along with their release of A Dog's Purpose, which topped the list of newcomers. Meanwhile, Screen Gems's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter delivered the lowest domestic opening for any film in the franchise while Oscar frontrunner La La Land saw its global total top $220 million and Hidden Figures climbed over $100 million domestically.