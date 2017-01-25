Top Story

Shyamalan's 'Split' Impresses with $40 Million Debut as 'Rogue One' Tops $1 Billion Worldwide

by Brad Brevet

Jan. 22 - M. Night Shyamalan has delivered a second hit in a row as his latest film, Split, is estimated to have delivered a top five January opening. Meanwhile, Paramount's xXx: The Return of Xander Cage delivered as expected while the Weinstein's The Founder scored a top ten finish. Additionally, Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has become the 28th film to top $1 billion worldwide.

