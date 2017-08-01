Top Stories

2017 Kicks Off with Tight Race for #1 Between 'Rogue One' and 'Hidden Figures'

by Brad Brevet

Jan. 8 - Domestic weekend estimates are in, but the full story won't be told until actuals arrive Monday afternoon as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Fox's expanded release of Hidden Figures are separated by less than $200,000. The weekend's lone new wide release, Screen Gems's Underworld: Blood Wars, scored a fourth place finish while Focus's expansion of A Monster Calls ultimately finished outside the top ten.

