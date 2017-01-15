Top Story

'Hidden Figures' Topples New Releases to Take MLK Weekend While 'Rogue One' Passes $500 Million

by Brad Brevet

Jan. 15 - It wasn't necessarily an exciting Martin Luther King weekend, though it is rather astonishing to see how poorly all but one of the weekend's new and expanding wide releases performed. The weekend's successes find Hidden Figures leading the way for a second weekend, followed by Golden Globe juggernaut La La Land while it was STX's The Bye Bye Man that outperformed the list of newcomers.

