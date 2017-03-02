Top Story

'Rings' Starts Off with $800k from Thursday Previews, 'Space' Brings in $170k

by Brad Brevet

Feb. 2 - Updated with Thursday preview results... Last year three new films debuted over Super Bowl weekend and turned in the fourth worst overall weekend of 2016. As for Super Bowl weekend this year, it's only looking mildly better as Universal's Split will tussle with Paramount's Rings in an attempt to threepeat atop the weekend box office. Elsewhere, STX's The Space Between Us may struggle to debut within the top five while the Weinstein's Lion hopes to land within the top ten as it expands into over 1,400 theaters nationwide.

