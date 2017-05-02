Top Story
'Split' Threepeats Over Super Bowl Weekend as Newcomers Fumble
Feb. 5 - Not many surprises this Super Bowl weekend as Universal's Split finished #1 for a third straight weekend in a row while the new releases struggled out of the gates. Between the new releases, Paramount's Rings did manage a second place finish despite largely negative reviews while STX's The Space Between Us, floundered and finished well below expectations.
|> MORE STORIES
Showdowns
|'Hidden Figures' Comps
|43-Day Total:
$119,402,095
|43-Day Total:
$108,559,485
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|'Moonlight' Comps
|108-Day Total:
$19,639,551
|108-Day Total:
$18,593,156
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|La La Land v. Chicago v. Les Mis
|59-Day Total:
$118,306,924
|59-Day Total:
$94,094,784
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|'Split' vs. Similar Openers
|17-Day Total:
$98,700,950
|17-Day Total:
$86,903,628
|> VIEW FULL SHOWDOWN
|Xander vs. Riddick
|Rogue One vs. Comparable Openings
|Fantastic Beasts v. Hobbit v. Oz
|Rogue One vs Force Awakens
|MCU Single Character Intros
|Biggest Animated Movies
|> MORE SHOWDOWNS
Weekend Estimates
Sunday Estimates
Worldwide 2016
Latest Updates
Release Schedule
|February 3
|Theaters
|The Comedian
|848
|Rings
|2,931
|The Space Between Us
|2,812
|I am Not Your Negro
|Limited
|February 10
|Theaters
|Fifty Shades Darker
|3,700
|John Wick 2
|2,900
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|4,000+
|Jolly Llb 2
|180
|A United Kingdom
|4
|February 17
|Theaters
|A Cure for Wellness
|Nationwide
|Fist Fight
|Nationwide
|The Great Wall
|Nationwide
|Land of Mine
|Limited
|February 24
|Theaters
|Collide
|Nationwide
|Get Out
|Nationwide
|Rock Dog
|Nationwide
|March 3
|Theaters
|Before I Fall
|Nationwide
|Leap!
|Nationwide
|Logan
|Nationwide
|The Shack
|Nationwide
|> VIEW FULL SCHEDULE
Showtimes & Tickets